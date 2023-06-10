Fresh action to stop rental e-bikes being abandoned on pavements in central London

(Handout)

New efforts to stop rental e-bikes being abandoned on pavements in central London have been unveiled.

Camden council has signed contracts with two dockless e-bike firms, Lime and Human Forest, that include requirements for poorly parked bikes to be moved “swiftly” into approved bays – and for riders who abandon them on pavements to be penalised.

It comes after the Standard revealed that neighbouring Westminster council was drawing up plans to force all e-bike firms to use GPS technology to ensure all bikes are parked in designated bays across the West End.

Lime has faced intense criticism of its performance in Camden, with pedestrians frequently complaining that many of its e-bikes block pavements, causing problems especially for blind and disabled people.

Local authorities have faced problems acting against the e-bike firms because – unlike the Transport for London approved e-scooter rental scheme – there are no bylaws or regulations, despite calls for the Government to introduce new laws.

Camden says the new contracts require Lime and Human Forest to respond to complaints about e-bike parking.

Adam Harrison, Camden’s cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, said: “This contract finally gives us the legal powers we need to act against dockless hire firms if they do not meet our high standards of parking compliance.

“This will help us control the numbers of bikes in the borough, ensure that bikes are parked in bays, and make sure that operators swiftly remove any that are blocking the pavement. Through the contract, we can also ensure that operators fine people who do not park properly and ban persistent offenders.”

The council has created almost 200 designated bays for e-bikes and e-scooters over the last two years, including in Covent Garden – and plans to increase this to about 300 by 2025.

More than 100,000 hire bike journeys a month start in the borough. The council says many residents do not have cars and benefit from the availability of the e-bikes.

Last month, a rider of a Lime e-bike was killed in collision with a left-turning HGV in Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

Mr Harrison called on other London boroughs to follow Camden’s lead. “It’s important to use contract powers to improve enforcement, but until hiring and parking is consistent across the capital, problems are likely to persist,” he said.

“Pedestrians are our top priority, but they are too often overlooked in debates about travel in London, as are people who would cycle if they had the right bike to support them to do so. Properly managed, such ‘micro-mobility’ innovations can help transform travel in Camden.

"We continue to call on the government to provide powers to all local authorities through the upcoming Transport Bill. Failure to do so will leave many councils powerless to respond to public concerns, and the streets littered with bikes that should be parked in bays.”