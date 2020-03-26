Fresenius: Staff, equipment may not suffice for coronavirus peak: WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of German healthcare group Fresenius told WirtschaftsWoche magazine that he could not guarantee the German healthcare group's staff and equipment would suffice for the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

Stephan Sturm said the company would significantly increase the number of beds it has in intensive care from 1,000 but he did not think doubling them would be possible.

"Our business is continuing and our products and services are more in demand than ever before," Sturm said, adding that the company had been cautious in its statements about the impact of coronavirus and he did not see any need to correct them currently. But he said the coronavirus outbreak was developing "far more dynamically" than he had expected.





