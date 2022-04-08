Frequency Exchange Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephen Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (TSXV: FREQ) and his team joined Omar Khafegy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Fremedica Technologies Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frequency Exchange Corp.

The Company is the first to deliver frequencies into the body via a wearable device, the Wave 1, that is specifically focused on supporting people with Lyme Disease, the fastest growing vector borne disease in North America.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c1457.html