Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona star hits out at journalist 'lies' over transfer rumours

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has hit out at reports he could leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. Manchester United heavily tracked him 18 months ago before eventually signing Casemiro.

Most recently, Tottenham were reportedly exploring a deal for the 26-year-old though Standard Sport understands there was no truth in those reports coming out of Spain.

De Jong was speaking to reporters ahead of Barcelona's Champions League tie against Napoli and used the opportunity to express his frustration at what he insists is false reporting.

"The truth is that I am a little angry with what you people [the media] in general write," he said. "Many things come out that are not true, it is irritating me."

He continued: "I know that many things are invented, you write things that are not true. You are doing it in general with many players, even coaches. You cannot do that, you’re inventing things.

"It’s a lot of smoke, a lot of lies, that I’m earning €40 million (£34m) or so... the truth is that it is far from what I earn. I won’t say figures, but they have invented a story that is not true.

"I am very happy at Barca, it is the club of my dreams. I hope to continue playing for Barca for many years.

"I consider that the club is my team-mates, the staff... and I am enjoying it a lot. The press sometimes criticise my level, that doesn’t matter because everyone can have their opinion. But I don’t accept lies."