‘Frenemies’ George Osborne and Ed Balls to launch weekly politics podcast

Former political rivals George Osborne and Ed Balls, who used to battle it out across the House of Commons despatch box, are launching a weekly podcast.

Ex-chancellor Mr Osborne and former shadow chancellor turned Strictly Come Dancing contestant Mr Balls, say they want to help people understand “what’s really going on inside the corridors of power”.

The podcast, starting this autumn, will see the former Conservative and Labour politicians cover economics, politics and decision-making within Westminster and other issues that shape how people vote.

Mr Balls said: “The politics of money is back leading the news again, but all too often the stories which are going to have the most transformative impact on people’s lives get the least attention.

“George and I want to bring economics back to life and on the agenda, with explanation and entertainment in equal measure.

“Politics is never far from the markets so I’m looking forward to teaming up with my old political rival as we throw all our experience from Whitehall and Westminster into the show.”

Mr Osborne, who was the editor of the Evening Standard for three years until 2020, added: “Ed and I are frenemies - once bitter foes and now firm friends.

“When we talk politics and economics I find myself talking to someone who brings a different perspective but with an insight and intelligence I rate.

“We want to bring listeners into that conversation in the hope that people better understand what’s really going on inside the corridors of power from those who’ve been there, and have some laughs along the way.”

No title for the podcast has yet been released, but further details are expected tp be announced this summer.

The podcast is being produced by Persephonica - the firm behind other hit news podcasts including The News Agents, Newscast and Americast.

CEO and co-founder Dino Sofos described Mr Balls and Ms Osborne as “two titans of political economy”.

“We will deliver a weekly dose of clarity for citizens, voters, business owners, financial professionals and anyone with an interest in making sense of the economic realities that shape our policy choices,” he said.

“With their rigorous analysis and constructive debate, there can be few individuals better placed and informed than Ed and George to take listeners through the demands on the nation’s public finances.”

The podcast is set to take listeners “inside Downing Street and the Treasury, to the city and to newsrooms” as Mr Balls and Mr Osborne explain the workings of politics and how decisions are made, while offereed “compelling economic analysis” and “holding the country’s leaders to account over their decisions”.