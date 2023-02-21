French voucher provider Edenred beats full-year profit estimate

(Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred on Tuesday beat full-year core profit expectations, driven by its multiple digital and innovative solutions.

Changing working practices in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, combined with inflation eroding consumer purchasing power and the need for businesses to control spending, have enabled voucher providers and caterers to grow by adapting their offerings to new needs.

"Edenred is reaping the rewards of the sustained investments we've been making in technology to innovate and disrupt our markets. Our strong business momentum, combined with our relevant, user-friendly solutions, continue to drive new client wins," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

The group, which is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 836 million euros ($893.27 million) in 2022, topping the 830 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

Edenred's total revenue jumped 24,8% to 2.03 billion euros in 2022, also beating the 1.99 billion euros expected in the company-compiled consensus.

The fourth quarter of the year was particularly strong, Edenred added, supported by a solid performance from year-end gift card campaigns and the continued success of its fleet and fuel-free mobility services.

The company confirmed its 2023 target, set in October, for annual like-for-like growth of more than 12% in core profit.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Federica Mileo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)