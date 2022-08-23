French tycoon allowed to keep BT stake despite national security concerns

Patrick Drahi BT takeover

The French raider Patrick Drahi will not be forced to sell down his position in BT despite his 18pc stake raising national security concerns.

The Business Secretary has told the former state telecoms monopoly that he will not intervene in the Franco-Israeli billionaire's decision to increase his holding by 5.9 percentage points in December.

Kwasi Kwarteng announced in May that the Government would carry out a full national security assessment amid fears Mr Drahi was preparing the ground for a takeover that would cause the nation's biggest broadband builder to fall into foreign ownership.

Mr Drahi, 58, has the power to increase his stake to nearly 30pc without being forced to mount a takeover bid, prompting concerns he is pursuing a strategy of "creeping control".

BT's shares rose as much as 3pc to 160.5p in morning trading after it told the market that Mr Kwarteng had informed them of his plan to take "no further action" over Mr Drahi's position.

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said: "The government will always act to protect the UK’s critical national telecoms infrastructure if we judge action is necessary.

"Under the National Security and Investment Act, acquisitions are assessed on a case by case basis, so any future transaction could be subject to a separate assessment under the act."

The decision to review the stake was a sign of the mounting anxiety throughout Westminster that a company in charge of delivering a crucial part of Britain's digital infrastructure and exposed to classified information could be controlled by a foreign national.

BT is in the middle of upgrading the nation's broadband infrastructure from its copper network to faster and more reliable full-fibre connectivity, while also deploying 5G mobile signals deemed around 100 times faster than 4G.

Despite the concerns, there are doubts that Mr Drahi has the financial strength to mount such a takeover when his French telecoms group Altice has debts amounting to €29bn (£24bn).

Altice Europe offers telecoms, media and advertising services, with operations spanning France, Dominican Republic, Israel and Portugal.

In January, he won the blessing of shareholders to take the company private in a move that valued the business €6.4bn.

Mr Drahi has a reputation for driving returns by striking debt-fuelled deals for companies before aggressively cutting costs.

However, he had attempted to ease fears over his intentions last year when he held meetings with the BT board, Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes and Mr Kwarteng.

The BT board has hired bankers from Robey Warshaw, the firm employing George Osborne, to help stiffen its bid defences from a potential takeover attempt.

It reportedly ran scenario planning exercises in the event that Altice demanded the telecoms operator offload its mobile arm EE, or the broadband infrastructure builder Openreach.

Mr Drahi and Altice have said they have no plans to make a full takeover bid for BT, but that might change if the situation alters.

The Telegraph has contacted Mr Drahi and Altice for comment.

The latest twist comes as BT prepares for fresh strike action next week, with workers poised to walkout on August 30 and 31 in a dispute over pay.

Dave Ward, the general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, the biggest union in BT, said: "The reason for the strike is simple: workers will not accept a massive deterioration in their living standards."