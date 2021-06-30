French transport strikes called as first holiday departures approach

Strikes have been announced at Paris's main airports, along with public rail company SNCF and low-cost TGV Ouigo, as the first major weekend of summer holidays approaches in France.

The 1-5 July strike by Paris airport employees is expected to result in delays but no flight cancellations, Augustin de Romanet, the CEO of ADP Group (Aéroports de Paris) told French radio station RTL on Tuesday.

"It is a strike of staff on the ground and our effort will be aimed at ensuring that planes are delayed at most, and that travellers are not prevented from leaving."

The employees are demanding the withdrawal of the plan for the adaptation of work contracts which plans the abolition of certain bonuses.

Railway side, the CGT union has called a national strike for the SNCF on 1 July to demand a general pay rise and additional recruitment.

In a statement, the union denounced cuts in staffing levels and the wage freeze, saying: "The loss of 1 to 2 percent of staff by 2021, the seventh year of the wage freeze, and the questioning of traffic facilities are enough."

For all stations offering Ouigo low cost TGV trains, the CGT-Cheminots union has called a nationwide walkout on 1 July, according to the newspaper Les Echos.

Three other unions of the SNCF public company (Unsa-Ferroviaire, CFDT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail) have called on Ouigo employees to strike on the weekend of 3 and 4 July, the first major weekend of summer holidays.