French telecoms giant takes 12% stake in BT

One of the biggest broadband companies in Europe today stunned the industry by splashing out £2 billion on a 12.1% stake in BT.

Altice UK, part of France’s number two telecoms giant Altice, built up its huge stake in the last two days and its founder Patrick Drahi phoned BT’s chief executive and chairman last night to explain his plans.

The company said it was supportive of BT’s strategy to roll out superfast broadband and had no intention of launching a takeover.

The pledge not to launch an offer now prevents it making a bid for a minimum of six months under UK takeover rules.

It came with a caveat, that it could bid for BT if it was agreed by the board or if another company made a takeover offer.

Analysts said Altice was likely to want a board seat to influence its future direction.

The share purchase makes it BT’s biggest shareholder, a shade ahead of Deutsche Telekom. DT has one board member.

In a statement, the French group said: “Altice UK has made this significant investment in BT as it believes that it has a compelling opportunity to deliver one of the UK government’s most important policies, namely the substantial expansion of access to a full fibre, gigabit-capable broadband network throughout the UK.”

BT has recently won a pricing framework from regulators that will enable it to roll out fibre to 25 million homes by the end of 2026.

Altice was founded by Frenchman Patrick Drahi who bought into, then took over France’s SFR telecoms group and has operations in the US, Portugal and Israel, with a combined 40 million customers.

Drahi said he “holds the board and management team of BT in high regard and is supportive of their strategy.”

He set up Altice UK specifically to make the investment.

Big overseas investors have been in a dash to build broadband networks here as the UK plays catch up to gain faster Internet speeds after what has been seen as years of underinvestment.

Alternative networks to BT - known as Altnets - have been backed by billionaire Mikhail Fridman, Goldman Sachs and other long term investors with deep pockets looking for decades of guaranteed returns from subscribers.

Drahi’s decision to invest £2 billion in BT will be seen not only as a huge endorsement of the former monopoly’s strategy, but means he will not be deploying the cash with a rival such as Goldman-backed CityFibre, which has been reportedly seeking a new investor.

Drahi has met informally with BT chief executive Philip Jansen and Openreach boss Clive Selley but only to talk broadly about industry matters.

Jansen has been seeking to find investors to take a longer term view of the company as it embarks on its vast investment programme that will only start paying back investors in future decades.

Drahi’s arrival could be seen in that light, analysts said.

Drahi called Jansen and outgoing chairman Jan du Plessis at 4pm last night before flying off to Tel Aviv.

