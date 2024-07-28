French swimmer Marchand wins gold with Olympic record in men’s 400-meter medley

France’s Léon Marchand won a gold medal and set an Olympic record in the men's 400-meter individual medley at the Paris Games on Sunday, pulling away from his rivals as thousands of fans at La Defense Arena chanted his name.

Marchand was ahead as soon as his head popped from the water and he steadily pulled away from the field in what was essentially two separate races: Marchand racing the clock and everyone else competing for silver and bronze.

He was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50. Marchand claimed that mark at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, erasing a record held by Michael Phelps for 15 years.

Not surprisingly, the young Frenchman has drawn comparisons to Phelps and is guided by the same coach, American Bob Bowman, who was with the most decorated athlete in Olympic history throughout his career.

Marchand lived up to those staggering expectations, for one night at least, and fulfilled the hopes of the host nation with a performance that sets him up to be one of the biggest stars of the Paris Games.

An appropriate venue for this performance.

