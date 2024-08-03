French sweep Olympic podium in men's BMX racing

Joris Daudet led a French sweep of the Olympic podium in BMX racing on Friday night, chased across the finish line by teammates Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu. It marked the first podium sweep for France at the Summer Olympics in a century.

Joris Daudet joined teammates Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu in a wild celebration on the front stretch of the BMX track just outside of Paris on Friday night, where they were serenaded by fans — including French President Emmanuel Macron — after the first podium sweep for the home nation at the Summer Olympics in a century.

Then, the trio paraded around with flags. Took pictures. Hugged everybody in sight.

The riders had been in quite a hurry to reach the finish line. But they were suddenly in no hurry to leave the track.

“It's hard to perform, you know, when it mattered,” said Daudet, the three-time and reigning world champion, who finally earned an Olympic medal. “But today we were able to do that. Yeah, it's amazing. It's a dream.”

The only rider who had a shot at breaking up the French podium was Cedric Butti of Switzerland, but he was held off by Mahieu over the final straight on the tightly twisting course. The three Frenchmen then ran back onto the track together, where Andre chucked his bike in celebration and all three threw their arms up in victory.

“My dream came true tonight,” he said, “for me to win gold, but also to share the podium with my friends.”

