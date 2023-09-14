French Studio Samka Group Opens LA Hub & Signs Cartoon Network Exec For U.S. Push

EXCLUSIVE: French studio Samka Group has opened an LA hub and snapped up Cartoon Network SVP Tramm Wigzell to oversee the satellite.

Wigzell takes up the newly-created Global Head of Content post for the Jamie’s Got Tentacles and The Sisters group, which is comprised of Kam&Ka, Sklan&Ka, Good Karma, Jetpack Distribution and Unique Animation.

Reporting to Samka Group CEO Samuel Kaminka, Wigzell will oversee development for the labels and initiate live action and animation projects in the U.S. for the first time. Samka currently has more than 20 projects in various stages of development and production, according to the group.

Wigzell is an industry animation vet whose past credits include Ben 10, Summer Camp Island, Infinity Train, Victor and Valentino, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart and Apple & Onion. He joins from Cartoon Network, where he was an SVP overseeing the development of all of the network’s original productions, series, movies and shorts.

“This is a significant moment for Samka Group and demonstrates our commitment to growth, creating multiple new series with global appeal and stronger focus on the US market,” said Kaminka.

Wigzell, meanwhile, described Samka as an “extremely creative and collaborative team,” adding: “Together we will deliver a powerhouse of incredible content for audiences across the globe.”

