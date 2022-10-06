French state to pay €150 a month to families hosting Ukrainian refugees

The French government has announced a plan to pay €150 per month to French households which agree to host refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, France's Minister for Urban Affairs and Housing, Olivier Klein, announced that "financial support" – which, according to the government, should benefit between 5,000 to 12,000 families – will cover the period from 1 April to 31 December 2022, and will be paid "subject to having hosted such beneficiaries for at least 90 days."

This is an unprecedented financial effort towards the accommodation of exiled people, which has been requested for a long time – particularly since the Syrian migration crisis of 2015 – by associations helping displaced people.

'Immense solidarity'

"This exceptional financial measure makes it possible to support the spontaneous surge of generosity that was seen at the time of the outbreak of war in Ukraine, a major link in the management of the crisis and the reception of displaced persons" from Ukraine, the minister stressed.

"Despite an economic situation marred by the energy crisis, the French have shown immense solidarity," he added in the press release, published after a meeting with associations and institutions assisting with accommodating people exiled by the war.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Monday that financial aid for families would be implemented "from the end of November".

The Ministry of Urban Affairs and Housing said that the financial aid will assist people who host any beneficiary of "temporary protection" granted by the European Union to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, "whatever their nationality".