French star Blaise Matuidi to make Inter Miami debut at home Sunday vs. Nashville SC

Inter Miami plays Nashville SC on Sunday night for the second time in a week, but this time World Cup-winning French midfielder Blaise Matuidi will be on the Miami active roster. That, alone, should make a significant difference.

Matuidi, who came from Juventus, is not a prolific scorer, but his work rate, movement off the ball, and field vision should open passing lanes and free up playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro to create more clear goal opportunities.

The team has struggled to score — six goals in eight matches — and has been shut out in four games. Inter Miami is coming off back-to-back scoreless road games. They lost 1-0 at Nashville and settled for a 0-0 tie at Atlanta despite having multiple scoring chances.

“What can I say about the guy? A World Cup champion is going to be on our team,” said midfielder Victor Ulloa. “It’s going to be unbelievable for us to have him in training and he’s going to bring that dynamic we need in the midfield, that box-to-box runner, that intensity that he’s used to is really going to help us.”

Matuidi, who will wear jersey No. 8, arrived in South Florida two weeks ago but was not cleared to train with the team until Thursday night as he complied with the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Coach Diego Alonso said he is pleased with Matuidi’s fitness and expects him to make his MLS debut at home on Sunday. There won’t be any fans in the stands to cheer for him, but he was welcomed to practice Friday with a giant greeting on the scoreboard. The game is at 8 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

“It’s normal that Blaise may not be 100 percent because he is coming off a vacation period, but we are pleased with what we have seen of him so far,” Alonso said. “We find him in good shape and will keep evaluating him day to day.”

Alonso said Matuidi’s vast experience and versatility will immediately improve the team. Matuidi is the only current MLS player to have won a World Cup. He also won multiple trophies with Juventus and Paris Saint Germain. He played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham at PSG.

“Blaise is a dynamic player who understands well when to create and when to find spaces, and for sure if he has a chance to play this weekend, he will demonstrate his quality,” Alonso said. “It is hard to know exactly what effect he will have and when because there is an adjustment period, he has to get to know his teammates. The most important thing is he is here, we are happy, and he having him here will help us reach the next level.”

The team needs his help. Inter Miami is 1-6-1 through eight games, in last place in the Eastern Conference. Over the past two games — a 1-0 loss at Nashville and 0-0 tie at Atlanta — Miami was unable to find the back of the net despite taking 19 shots, eight of them on goal.

Matuidi is the kind of world-class player Inter Miami fans have been waiting for since the team was launched.

Although he is 33, he is known for his fitness and energy. He is also a locker room leader with a positive attitude, which will serve this expansion team well.

“For me, the most important objective is to bring the experience that I gained from the top European teams to help my teammates and this new club,” Matuidi said in a video released by the team Friday. “I’m always going to give my best effort, my maximum, to improve the team and set a good example like I always did in my previous clubs.

“What excited me the most to come here is the ambition of this club to grow, and to add my stone to the structure, most importantly to contribute by giving my best effort. That’s what I am trying to do. I’m excited for this new challenge. My objective is to win trophies with this team, help the team be better and better.”

Alonso remains optimistic, despite the team’s record. Although Miami had to settle for a 0-0 tie on the road at Atlanta, it was the team’s first clean sheet of the season.

“I felt it was the most complete game we played so far,” Alonso said. “We do need to improve our offense. We are generating scoring opportunities but have been unable to find clear chances and be more lethal. Against Nashville, we have to do better in those situations. We need more clear chances.”

Matuidi should help.