French sports chiefs say clubs, federations must prepare for Olympic boom

French sports clubs and federations are being urged to be ready for a wave of interest likely to follow the 2024 Paris Olympics after a spectacular first week of success for French athletes.

France clocked up 12 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze medals by Sunday evening, to lie third behind the United States and China.

In the first eight days of competition, home athletes won more than the 33 medals from entire 16 days of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Politicians and sports administrators say they are confident French athletes can finish among the top five in the medals table and inspire new generations of athletes.

"This is the thrust of plans by the National Olympic Committee and all the federations," said Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

"They have been organised to be able to absorb the flow of new members in the wake of the Games."

Since 2017 and the success of the bid to bring the Olympics to Paris, former handball coach Claude Onesta has, as high performance manager, been remodelling the country's sporting strategy.

The plan tasks coaches at sports clubs to spot talent and bring them to the attention to federations. Budding champions are then pointed towards the country's top trainers.

Surge of medals

The Olympic gold rush started on 27 July when rugby star Antoine Dupont inspired the men's sevens team in a 28-7 annihilation of the defending champions Fiji at the Stade de France in front of 70,000 fervent fans that included French president Emmanuel Macron.



