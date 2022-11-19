French-speaking countries begin Tunisia summit focused on economy

The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, more than a year after President Kais Saied began an internationally criticised power grab.

The two-day meeting and an associated economic forum will officially focus on technology and development, but it is also an opportunity for Western and African leaders to discuss issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Around 30 heads of state and government, including the heads of six African nations and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are at the summit on the southern Tunisian resort island of Djerba.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the International Organisation of Francophonie (IOF) should be "a space of resistance and reconquest" and called for it to reclaim its role.

The bloc has been criticised for failing to use its clout to resolve crises.

Macron noted that in North Africa the use of French has declined over the past few decades.

"English is a new common language that people have accepted," he said, while highlighting that French "is the universal language of the African continent."

Lack of solidarity

The presidents of Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Mauritania, Niger and Burundi are representing more than 320 million French-speaking people across the African continent, including Tunisia, organisers said.

The summit and a two-day meeting of the organisation’s economic forum next week are taking place amid tight security.

Saied welcomed a string of leaders on a red carpet Saturday morning.

