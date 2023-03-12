Neither protests nor garbage piles stop French pension bill

·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — An unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the French Senate’s adoption of the measure despite labor strikes, street protests and tons of uncollected garbage piling higher by the day.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted late Saturday after the 195-112 vote that she looked forward to the bill’s definitive passage to "assure the future of our retirement” system.

The legislation must now move through tricky political territory with multiple potential outcomes.

Borne called a meeting of government ministers for Sunday evening to “prepare next steps to take the democratic process to the end with a (definitive) vote." Her comment underscored the government's desire to refrain from forcing President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plan through without a vote, which is a constitutional option.

With labor unions opposed to the bill, uncollected trash has piled up in Paris and other cities while garbage workers strike. Services in other sectors, such as energy and transportation, also have been affected, through were improving.

Paris City Hall said that as of Sunday, some 5,400 tons of garbage were piled in streets of the French capital, which included in front of the building where the Senate meets. The stench of rotting fish and other food wafted in the wind, especially around some restaurants.

Television news channel CNews quoted Colombe Brossel, deputy mayor for sanitation, as saying the problem was mainly due to blocked incinerators.

Such trials may not end soon. Unions plan more strikes and an eighth round of nationwide protests on Wednesday, the day the pension bill heads to a committee of seven senators and seven lower-house lawmakers.

The joint committee is tasked with finding a compromise between the Senate and National Assembly versions of the legislation.

Parliamentary approval would give a large measure of legitimacy to the pension plan, which is a reason the government hopes not to have to invoke a special constitutional power that would allow it to force the pension bill through parliament without a vote. .

But there are multiple scenarios before the legislation could become law, making its path uncertain.

If the parliamentary committee reaches an accord Wednesday, the approved text would be voted on the following day in both the Senate and the National Assembly. However, the outcome in the National Assembly, where Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority last year, is hard to predict.

If the committee does not reach an agreement, the bill would likely return to the National Assembly for more debate and a vote, then get considered by the Senate before going back to the Assembly.

Borne, the prime minister, was optimistic the measure would be “definitively adopted in the coming days.”

Senate President Gerard Larcher voiced pride in the job of his colleagues after the vote, which took place a day before the Senate’s deadline.

Larcher said the upper house of the French parliament, which is controlled by the conservative right, played its role by acting “with only one objective, whatever our feelings are, the interest of the country and the interest of the French people.”

The government has not yet responded to a union request for a “citizens’ consultation” on the legislation, made Saturday after protests against raising the retirement age drew far fewer people than a previous round of marches four days earlier.

Unions maintain that French people are voting their opposition to the reform in the streets and through strikes.

___

Masha Macpherson and Sylvie Corbet contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the French government at https://apnews.com/hub/france-government

Elaine Ganley, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Aramco: Saudi state-owned oil giant sees record profit of $161bn

    After a year when petrol prices soared, the Saudi firm announces a best-ever set of figures.

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • ‘History will hold Trump accountable,’ Mike Pence says and mocks him over classified documents

    ‘President Trump was wrong’

  • Manchin Threatens to Block More Biden Nominees as He Blasts White House

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin is threatening to hold up more of President Joe Biden’s nominees, escalating a clash with the White House over its implementation of energy provisions in Democrats’ signature climate law.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondaySVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.

  • The U.S. is playing border politics again — this time with Canada

    Concern is reportedly growing among some American legislators about migrants crossing into the United States from Canada. One recent headline intoned: “U.S. Republicans are now warning: Migration from Canada is a problem” as some lawmakers have likened the apparent trend to “being assaulted.” Since Republican governors started to send migrants arriving in their states to Democrat jurisdictions in the summer of 2022, the question of border control has been a major subject of public policy discussions in the United States.

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we

  • Why would Russia use hypersonic missile to strike Ukraine?

    The latest Russian missile barrage against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. On Thursday, Russia fired over 80 missiles in a massive effort to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and cripple the country’s energy system. Russia has been regularly launching similar strikes since October in a bid to demoralize the population and force the Ukrainian government to bow to the Kremlin’s demands.

  • Ukraine’s army chief kneels at funeral of youngest battalion commander ‘Da Vinci’

    Hundreds of mourners including Ukraine’s army chief and foreign dignitaries gathered on Kyiv’s Independence Square on Friday to pay their respects to Ukraine’s youngest battalion commander, known as Da Vinci.

  • Trump is the ‘weakest presidential candidate’, says influential Republican

    An influential Republican has labelled Donald Trump the “weakest presidential candidate”, widening the GOP split ahead of what is shaping up to be an ugly primary race.

  • Germany Is Becoming a Roadblock for More and More EU Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The unpredictable behavior of Germany’s ruling coalition is becoming a disruptive influence in Europe and raising hackles across the continent.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondaySVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicA last-ditch move this month to block a European

  • Canada bans Russian steel, aluminum imports as Joly raises 'regime change' in Moscow

    OTTAWA — Canada is banning the import of Russian steel and aluminum as part of its sanctions regime, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly raises the possibility of regime change in Moscow. Joly made the remarks at a Friday press conference where she discussed the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in Moscow. "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts a

  • New Russian army unit sent to find soldiers lost in chaos of faltering offensive

    Russians sent to fight on the front lines are mutinying, fighting amongst themselves, getting locked in basements and lost in the chaos of a faltering offensive, a flurry of videos and messages from inside Vladimir Putin’s army show.

  • Russia 'Protecting The Children Of Elites' From The Impact Of The War In Ukraine, Says UK

    Ethnic minorities are among those "taking the biggest hit" in terms of casualties as the conflict goes on.

  • U.S. House Republican hardliners unveil spending demands for raising debt ceiling

    The caucus of at least 37 members, which can stymie legislation in the narrowly divided House of Representatives, issued a position paper that would keep defense spending flat and reset nondefense discretionary spending at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels while holding annual spending growth to 1%. Biden's proposal and the hardline response are just early salvos in a budget negotiation that has higher-than-usual stakes because House Republicans have said they will not vote to lift the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling unless Biden agrees to spending cuts.

  • China 'bribing foreign officials with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol'

    China has been accused of bribing officials in a Pacific nation with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan.