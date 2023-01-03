French retirement age increase ‘not set in stone’, insists Macron’s government

France pension reform retirement age increase protest trade unions - Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

The French government offered a significant concession in its controversial plan to raise the official retirement age to 65 by insisting that the figure was “not set in stone”.

It also backtracked on its intention to cut the duration that unemployed people receive benefits by 40 per cent if the jobless rate falls below six per cent. The measure was due to be enacted next month.

France’s main unions have already warned that any increase in the pension age from the current level of 62 would trigger “the mother of all battles” via large-scale strikes and street protests, with the first mooted for Jan 21.

On Tuesday, Elisabeth Borne, the French prime minister, told Franceinfo radio that “other solutions” could help the government balance the pensions system by 2030.

Ms Borne, who was due to meet unions for a final consultation, said that the flagship reform would be presented to the cabinet on Jan 23 before being debated in parliament at the beginning of February.

The full details of the plan are to be unveiled on Jan 10, she confirmed.

Emmanuel Macron’s previous attempt to enact pension reform in his first mandate prompted the longest public sector strike since 1968 and saw the French president park the plan when the Covid pandemic struck.

He was supposed to present his new plans last month, but postponed the move until after Christmas to avoid strikes over the festive season, prompting some to suggest that he would once again put them on ice.

However, in his new year’s speech, Mr Macron insisted that he would forge ahead with a key re-election pledge as it was the only way to balance the books of France’s pay-as-you-go pension system given France’s ageing population.

“We must work more,” he told them.

However, even the CFDT – France’s largest union, which is often more amenable to reforms – called raising the retirement age a “red line”, adding that other measures would be more effective, such as inciting French companies to keep on older employees.

The overhaul would be one of the largest to France’s pension system, which successive governments on both the Left and Right have tinkered with in recent decades – often sparking strike action.

The Macron government insisted that it hopes to find a “compromise” in parliament, where it has been forced to bypass a vote 10 times since last June to get through a string of bills because it lacks an absolute majority.

However, the opposition attacked Ms Borne’s talk of flexibility over the retirement age as a political fig leaf and a “masquerade”.

“Whether it’s 64 or 65, it’s no,” said Boris Vallaud, the French Socialist Party’s parliamentary leader, adding that any increase would be an attack on “social justice”.

“The battle will be very harsh for the government,” said Frederic Dabi, the head of polling group Ifop, who pointed out that only 22 per cent of French supported raising the retirement age.

“All it would take is a spark” for social unrest to boil over, he warned.

In an editorial piece in Le Figaro newspaper, Guillaume Tabard, a French political commentator, warned that Mr Macron should be under no illusion that a “trial of strength” was the only way to get his reform through.