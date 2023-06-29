French retailer Casino bonds hit record low as investors angst grows

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Some of French retailer Casino's unsecured bonds hit a record low on Thursday, data from Tradeweb showed.

The bonds were down by over four cents on the euro to a price of around three to four cents.

The moves followed an indication from Casino that it is planning to convert debt worth some 4.6 billion euros into equity, more than 3-3.5 billion euros of debt initially anticipated.

Casino saw one third of its market value wiped off on Thursday, with shares falling 33.4% to the lowest level ever after the French supermarket retailer also said the debt restructuring would result in shareholders facing a large dilution on their holdings. (Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Joice Alves; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)