New French record for the Route du Rhum transatlantic sailing race

French sailor Charles Caudrelier set a new race record in winning the prestigious trans-Atlantic solo race, the Route du Rhum, on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old skipper crossed the finish line in his boat Maxi Edmond de Rothschild having completed the course in six days, 19 hours and 47 minutes. It was his first attempt at the race.

François Gabart (SVR Lazartigue) came in second place just 3 hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds behind the winner.

The previous record set four years ago by Francis Joyon stood at seven days, 14 hours and 21 minutes.

Out of 14 races run in the past twenty years, Caudrelier has won 13, including the Solitaire du Figaro in 2004, the Transat Jacques-Vabre in 2009, 2013, 2021, and also the Fastnet Race 2019, 2021 with his mentor Franck Cammas.

The Route du Rhum featured a record of 138 competitors his year, including seven women.

Bad weather pushed the start of the race in Saint Malo from 6 to 9 November.

One of the pre-race favourites, Armel Le Cleac'h, had seen his chances of success dashed a day after setting out when he returned to Lorient in Brittany last Thursday to repair the damage to his boat.

Le Cleac'h -- who capsized after just two days in the previous edition four years ago -- set out again after two days of repairing the retractable fin attached to the keel.

However, despite seeing his hopes of victory shattered, the 2016/17 winner of the Vendee Globe said he was determined to finish the race.

However, drama struck just prior to the boats' arrival in the Caribbean port of Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

The other 9 people on board were rescued, according to local authorities.



