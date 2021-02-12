This French Press with Over 14,000 Five-Star Ratings Makes ‘Delicious Coffee in 4 Minutes’ — and It’s on Sale

Amazon

A great cup of java requires some freshly grounded beans and a coffee maker that's designed to deliver aromatic flavors in every sip. Sure, there are a lot of drip coffee machines out there, but there are only a few makers that truly give you that luxurious taste espresso lovers dream about. After all, it is the first thing you wake up to in the morning, right? That's why so many Amazon shoppers love the Bodum Chambord French Press, calling it a "beautiful press that makes delicious coffee in four minutes." And thankfully, you can save up to 35 percent on Amazon for a limited time.

The 34-ounce Bodum French press coffee maker is made with style and functionality in mind. The carafe is crafted with durable borosilicate glass and has stainless steel details all around it for a classic aesthetic that looks beautiful living on your kitchen countertop. The glass makeup allows you to pour hot water over grounded coffee beans directly inside the carafe.

Amazon

Buy It! Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $34.99 (orig. $53.50); amazon.com

Not sure how to use a French press? All you have to do is submerge the coffee in hot water, and give it a stir before adding the lid with the plunger attached. This French press comes with a small hourglass timer that gets the brew timing just right for a total of four minutes. When the time is up, slowly press down with the plunger and you're done.

It sounds simple, but it's this brewing process that sets the Bodum Chambord coffee maker above the rest. This is where all the flavorful oil from the beans come out to play, instead of getting trapped in a filter. It mixes in with the hot water, delivering you "perfection" in a cup. On top of producing rich coffee, reviewers insist that their "nectar of the gods" comes out so smooth without any trace of grounds. You can thank the stainless steel spiral plate filter that "totally changes the at-home coffee game!"

Story continues

It's safe to say Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the device, giving it over 10,500 five-star ratings and more than 5,000 positive reviews. With all that love, it's no wonder the French press is ranking as one of Amazon's top coffee makers on its best-seller list.

More Bodum French Press Coffee Maker Deals:

One taste of this and you'll know why dozens of Amazon shoppers have ditched their drip coffee makers and (gasp!) their Keurigs. "I bought this for my husband and we actually stopped using our Keurig, because the freshness and flavor of coffee from a French press is amazing," one shopper writes.

"I will never return to drip coffee again!" writes another Amazon reviewer. "I feel that I've had my first real coffee in my life! Superb quality! It works great, does not seep through, and [is] easy to clean. I've had this for a few weeks and no complaints. I highly recommend this to any true coffee lover."

"This baby makes a mean cup of Joe!" writes yet another shopper. "This is my first French press, and at the first cup, I was sold for life! If you have the extra couple of minutes to spend grinding your beans and boiling your water, this is the way to go."

Ready to give yourself the most delectable coffee every morning? Amazon shoppers insist that you can't go wrong with the Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker. And at 35 percent off, bringing the price down from $54 to just $35, it truly beats a Starbucks run.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.