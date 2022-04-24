French presidency vote turnout 26.4 percent at midday, down two points on 2017

Turnout for the French presidential run-off stood at 26.4 percent at midday on Sunday, down nearly two percentage points from the same time in the second round of the presidential race of 2017, the interior ministry said.

Participation is, however, above the 25.5 percent seen at midday in the first round on 10 April, when President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen advanced to the run-off.

Several opinion polls have suggested that as many as one in four voters could refuse to cast a ballot.