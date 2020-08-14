French presidency confirms Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on Aug. 20

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit President Emmanuel Macron at his summer residence on the Mediterranean on Aug. 20, the French presidency said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The two leaders will discuss a range of topics including the situation in Lebanon, Belarus, the Eastern Mediterranean region as well as Brexit and the co-ordination of Europe's response to the COVID-19 crisis, Macron's office said in a statement.

Macron and Merkel also plan to talk about the relationship between the European Union and China and the African continent, the French presidency said, adding it would be the first time a German chancellor visits the French president's summer residence since Helmut Kohl in 1985.





(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain)