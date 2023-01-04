French police raid struggling Angers' headquarters

ANGERS, France (AP) — Struggling French soccer club Angers said that its headquarters were raided by police on Tuesday as part of a large-scale investigation involving several clubs.

The preliminary probe by the Bobigny prosecutor’s office, in the Paris region, aims at verifying information relating to dozens of individuals from outside the club, Angers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bobigny prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Angers said that its former legal director, who was fired in 2022 for serious misconduct, as well as a player’s agent employed by the club within the recruiting cell between September and December 2022 were targeted by the investigation.

Angers said it cooperated with police and that no charges or proceedings have been brought or initiated against any club’s member or official.

According to French media, investigators are looking at suspicious financial transactions and the role of some agents in a series of transfers.

Angers sits in last place in the French league standings, having mustered just one point in 17 matches this season.

