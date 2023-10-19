French PM once again bypasses parliamentary debate to pass budget

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has invoked article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass the first part of the government’s 2024 budget in order to bypass debate in the National Assembly, where lawmakers had introduced hundreds of amendments. This is the first time she has used the mechanism since it was used to pass the controversial pension reform in March, and the 13th time she has used it in her tenure as Prime Minister.

Borne said she was taking responsibility for getting a budget passed in the face of a parliament where the government does not have a majority.

“Today the assessment is clear: no opposition group is ready to vote for this budget. And yet, our country needs this first part of the bill,” Borne argued in favour of the legislation that she says includes 16 billion euros in savings and investments in the ecological transition.

Opposition parties had introduced some 5,000 amendments, which will now not be considered.

By using article 49.3, she will face no confidence motions from the far right National Rally and the hard left France Unbowed parties that have both denounced the lack of debate.

(with AFP and Reuters)



