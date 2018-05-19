French playoff game rescheduled after fans' attack on bus

PARIS (AP) -- The French football playoff between Ajaccio and Le Havre that was postponed on Friday after home fans attacked the visiting team's bus will take place on Sunday.

The LFP said on Saturday it received guarantees from local authorities that Le Havre's players will be able to safely access the Francois Coty stadium on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The second-division playoff was canceled after Ajaccio fans threw stones at the Le Havre bus as it tried to access the stadium. Le Havre said its players received racist abuse and death threats.

In a statement, the LFP urged players, coaches, club officials and fans ''to be responsible so that the playoff can take place in the best possible conditions.''

Arguing that its players were traumatized by the incidents, Le Havre vainly asked the league's appeal commission to postpone the game to Monday.

''Given the lack of proper security measures inside the Francois Coty stadium, the HAC is encouraging its supporters not to travel to Ajaccio,'' Le Havre said.

The winner of the game takes on the 18th-placed Ligue 1 team for a place in the top flight next season.