Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are some things you can only get in France — like the perfect macaron and a selfie with the Eiffel Tower, for example. But skin care fanatics will know there are also certain beauty products exclusively available in French pharmacies.

French pharmacies are now a must-stop spot when traveling — thanks to their wide selection of quality skin care that ranges from retinols to SPFs and luxury creams. And while you’ll have to book a ticket to France to get your hands on certain products, a bunch of French pharmacy favorites are actually available on Amazon.

If you’re new to the wonderful world of hard-to-get skin care, just head to TikTok and search #frenchpharmacy to see the hype. The hashtag currently has over 55 million views, with #frenchpharmacyskincare a close second with 35 million views. From hauls to in-store suggestions, thousands of creators can’t get enough.

Keep scrolling to shop five French pharmacy essentials you’ll see again and again on TikTok.

Embryolisse Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré This cult-favorite moisturizer is beloved by makeup artists for good reason. It looks beautiful under makeup, suits all skin types and can be used on both face and body. $14 at Amazon

Amazon A313 Retinol Pommade French Vitamin A This gentle over-the-counter retinol is a great way to start incorporating the buzzy ingredient into your skin care routine. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk Elongate the days between washing your hair with this dry shampoo. It's super gentle and made with oat milk, but it won't leave your roots looking powdery-white. $20 at Amazon

Caudalie Caudalie The des Vignes Body Wash Treat yourself to this hydrating body wash from Caudalíe. It's soap-free, so it's safe for sensitive skin, and its gentle formula is unscented. $14 at Amazon

