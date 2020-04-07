French petrol consumption slumps 80% in last 10 days of March

PARIS (Reuters) - Petrol consumption fell 80% from the previous year in France in the last 10 days of March, when confinement measures forced drivers to stay home, according to industry body Comite Professionel du Petrole (CPDP) data seen by Reuters.

Diesel consumption shed 75% over the same period the data published in CPDP's monthly consumption report showed.

This brought the overall fall for the whole March to 22% for petrol consumption and 26% for diesel, the data showed.

The French government has ordered people to stay confined in their homes except for essential outings from March 17 until at least April 15.





(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Bate Felix; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)