French 'people's primary' backs former minister as unity candidate

·2 min read

A four-day "people's primary" election ended on Sunday, with former justice minister Christiane Taubira emerging as the favourite to lead the French left's presidential election campaign. Other contenders refused to participate in the selection process, and doubts remain as to Taubira's ability to win wider support as a unifying figure.

A total of 467,000 people signed up to take part in the online vote, which started on Thursday. They ranked five professional politicians and two civil society candidates on a scale from "very good" to "inadequate".

Taubira, who entered the contest as the favourite, emerged as the only candidate with a "better than good" ranking.

Next came the Green party's Yannick Jadot, hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, Euro MP Pierre Larrouturou, followed by Socialist Anne Hidalgo, currently the mayor of Paris.

The exercise, initiated by political activists including environmentalists, feminists and anti-racism groups, was intended to ensure the emergence of a candidate capable of rallying left-wing voters, giving the left a change to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the April election.

However, the primary has been dogged by serious drawbacks.

Losers decide to reject the outcome

The biggest was the upfront refusal by leading candidates Melenchon, Jadot and Hidalgo to pay any attention to its result.

"As far as I'm concerned, the popular primary is a non-starter and has been for a while," Jadot said on Saturday, while Melenchon described the initiative as "obscure" and "a farce".

"We want a united left, we want a strong left and we have a great road in front of us," Taubira told activists after the result on Sunday, adding she would now call on the other candidates to "create unity".

Polls currently predict that all left-wing candidates will be eliminated in the first round of presidential voting in April.

Macron, who has yet to declare his candidacy for re-election, is the favourite to win according to surveys, with the far-right's Marine Le Pen the likely runner-up.

But pollsters warn that the political landscape remains volatile, with the outcome very difficult to predict.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

    Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

  • Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30. Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family s

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Wagner outplays Cunningham, lifts Magic past Pistons

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points and outplayed fellow rookie Cade Cunningham, Terrence Ross added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 in a matchup of the NBA's worst teams on Friday night. Wagner, second only to Cunningham in scoring among rookies, made 7 of 12 shots and hit all eight of his free throws. Mo Bamba had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Chuma Okeke added 17 points and three 3-pointers. Orlando won at home for the second time in three game

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Klay Thompson hits late 3, Warriors beat short-handed Nets

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, making a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Irving wasn’t done and made a 3 of his own moments later and scored 32 points while hearing boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star. Thompson finished with 16 points. Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:09 left an

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Patrik Laine scores twice, Blue Jackets send Canadiens to 6th straight defeat

    MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets doubled up the league-worst Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Sunday. Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger added goals for the Blue Jackets (20-21-1), which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 26. Gustav Nyquist had two assists. Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens (8-29-7), which dropped their sixth straight encounter. Nick Suzuki

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canada records seismic win against United States in World Cup qualifier

    The victory over the United States showed Canada has higher objectives than just World Cup qualification.

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu