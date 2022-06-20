French parliamentary elections: Emmanuel Macron loses absolute majority

Rebecca Rosman
·4 min read
Emmanuel Macron - Best Image/Backgrid
Emmanuel Macron - Best Image/Backgrid

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, lost his absolute parliamentary majority on Sunday in a stinging blow that portends a difficult second term in office.

The poor results mean that Mr Macron will struggle to advance his ambitious national agenda, which includes an overhaul of the French pension system.

Mr Macron’s centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance won 245 seats in the lower parliament. This is enough to keep an overall majority but still short of the 289 seats it needed to keep the absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The disappointing results for Mr Macron mark the first time in 20 years that a newly elected president has failed to win an absolute majority in parliament.

Mr Macron's party will reach out to all moderate parties to find a majority - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP
Mr Macron's party will reach out to all moderate parties to find a majority - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

One of his options to seize back power would be to form a coalition with another party, such as the centre-right Les Republicains, which took 61 seats.

Olivia Gregoire, a government spokesman, said on Sunday evening that Mr Macron's party would reach out to all moderate parties to find a majority.

“We reach out to those who want to take the country forward,” she told Reuters.

Bruno Le Maire, the economy minister, told France 2 that Sunday’s results signalled a “democratic shock that shows the deep concerns of the French people,” adding that there was still “a majority group around the President of the Republic.”

The upset comes less than two months after Mr Macron was reelected president against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party delivered perhaps the biggest upset on Sunday.

Marine Le Pen casts her ballot - JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS
Marine Le Pen casts her ballot - JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

Ms Le Pen's party won 89 seats, far more seats it did in 2017. Previous polls suggested the party would take less than half of that.

“We have become the largest group in the history of our political family,” Ms Le Pen told a crowd of supporters at her constituency headquarters in the Pas-de-Calais region.

She added: “We have achieved the three objectives we set ourselves: to make Emmanuel Macron a minority president; to continue the necessary political recomposition; to constitute a decisive opposition group against the destroyers from above, the Macronie, and from below, the far left.”

Challenge from new left-green alliance

Mr Macron’s greatest challenge this time around came from the newly formed left-green alliance, the New Popular, Environmental, and Social Union, or Nupes coalition.

Headed by the far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who came in third place in April’s presidential elections, Nupes won 131 seats, an impressive showing for what is France’s first left-wing coalition since 1997.

While Mr Melenchon’s party didn’t take away Mr Macron’s overall majority, at the very least Sunday’s results mean Mr Macron’s party will likely have to make a series of compromises over the next five years.

Jean-Luc Melenchon after voting in the second round of French parliamentary elections - ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS
Jean-Luc Melenchon after voting in the second round of French parliamentary elections - ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

“We have achieved the political objective that we had given ourselves,” Mr Melenchon said shortly after the preliminary results were announced, while still urging supporters to wait until the final results came in.

It is a major upset for the president’s pro-business domestic agenda, which included further tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Mr Mélenchon’s party, meanwhile, won over voters with a policy agenda that promised to focus on issues at home, including lowering the retirement age from 62 to 60, freezing energy prices amidst rising inflation, and increasing the monthly minimum wage to €1,500 (£1,287).

Balancing foreign policy

Low voter turnout played a key role in Mr Macron's disappointing figures. Turnout at 5pm on Sunday was only at around 38 per cent, only slightly higher than at the same time in 2017.

Sunday’s results also have international implications as Mr Macron, who has been a key negotiating figure between Ukraine and Russia, now faces increasing pressure to prioritise his domestic agenda over foreign policy.

Mr Mélenchon, an outspoken Eurosceptic who has promised to pull France out of Nato, has criticised Mr Macron, whom he claims has put foreign policy ahead of his domestic agenda.

Mr Mélenchon has promised to pull France out of Nato - AP
Mr Mélenchon has promised to pull France out of Nato - AP

Mr Macron has shot back at Mélenchon’s own anti-Nato foreign policy agenda, warning it would be a disaster for France and Europe.

“We must carry on with the historic choices that France has made in terms of defence and Europe,” Mr Macron said last week shortly before boarding a plane to Romania to visit Nato troops.

He added: “We need a solid majority to ensure order outside and inside our borders. Nothing would be worse than adding a French disorder to the world disorder…we must defend our institutions against all those who challenge and weaken them.”

But that appeal was not enough to sway voters to give Mr Macron the majority he needed, perhaps not so surprisingly. A recent survey found that foreign policy has plummeted on the list of key concerns for French voters compared to in April.

The Ukraine war came in at eleven on a list of twelve concerns, well under health, purchasing power, and education.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bond done properly: how The Spy Who Loved Me wrote the 007 rulebook

    Rick Sylvester stood atop Mount Asgard. Doubling for Roger Moore, he was poised to ski off the sheer rock face at almost 7,000ft and deploy a Union Jack parachute – the payoff to the still-unbeaten pre-titles stunt from The Spy Who Loved Me. Second unit director John Glen offered some words of encouragement as Sylvester was about to take flight: “Don’t forget, Rick, you are James Bond.”

  • Bishop strips school’s Catholic status for flying Black Lives Matter flag

    The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is a threat to Catholic values, a US bishop claimed as he stripped a school of its status for flying BLM and Gay Pride flags.

  • Gennady Burbulis, top Yeltsin aide and official, dies at 76

    MOSCOW (AP) — Gennady Burbulis, a top aide to Russian President Boris Yeltsin who helped prepare and sign the 1991 pact that led to the formal breakup of the Soviet Union, has died. He was 76. As secretary of state and first deputy chairman of the government from 1991-1992, Burbulis was instrumental in steering the new, post-Soviet Russian state. With Yeltsin, he was a signatory for Russia to the agreement reached on Dec. 8, 1991, with the leaders of Ukraine and Belarus to disband the Soviet Uni

  • Anthony Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk in rematch on August 20 in Saudi Arabia

    Joshua will be attempting to become world heavyweight champion for a third time.

  • Russia advances in battle for eastern Ukraine city as NATO warns of long war

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it seized a village near Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a prime target in Moscow's campaign to control the country's east, as the head of NATO predicted the war could last for years. Russia's defence ministry said it had won Metyolkine, a settlement of fewer than 800 people before the war began. Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there.

  • NATO leader says war in Ukraine could last 'years'; Germany to rely more on burning coal: Live updates

    Zelenskyy visited troops and health care workers on the front lines in south Ukraine as G-7 leaders vowed to keep supporting the war effort. Updates.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p