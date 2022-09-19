French Outerwear Specialist Aigle Names New CEO

PARIS — Valérie Dassier has been appointed chief executive officer of French outerwear specialist Aigle, its parent company MF Brands Group said Tuesday.

MF Brands Group’s CEO Thierry Guibert described Dassier as “a bold entrepreneur, an expert in fashion, retail and digital, who has successfully led several transformations” and “has everything [Aigle] needs to perpetuate its unique know-how, pursue its development and meet its social and environmental commitments” in a statement announcing her arrival.

The Switzerland-based family retail company also owns brands such as Lacoste, Tecnifibre and The Kooples.

Dassier, 49, is a graduate of French business school EDHEC. She previously spent a decade at LVMH-owned department store Le Bon Marché in buying, sales and project management; launched an independent online concept store for home decoration, and headed the marketing and digital departments for French contemporary label Comptoir des Cotonniers and intimates brand Princesse Tam Tam intimate brand, both owned by Japanese retail giant Fast Retailing.

Most recently, she was appointed chief digital and customer officer of LVMH-owned Kenzo in 2016, before becoming deputy managing editor of the French contemporary label Ikks in 2018.

At the helm of Aigle, the new executive will be tasked with supporting the brand’s development in France and internationally; strengthening its distribution channels and pursuing a product strategy around collections that “combine functionality, style and creativity,” stated the company.

Dassier is taking over from exiting CEO Sandrine Conseiller, who had been at the helm of the brand since 2019 and oversaw Aigle’s transformation into a purpose-driven company in 2021, a status that allows companies to introduce a broader mission and inscribe social or environmental objectives in their bylaws.

Conseiller’s future plans could not be immediately learned, but it is understood she would be leaving the group.

Aigle named Études Studio designers Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali as its joint creative directors. The trio’s first designs for the brand were showcased in October 2021, and they will be unveiling their spring 2023 offering in a presentation starting at noon on Oct. 4 as part of the official Paris Fashion Week schedule.

