How to watch the French Open 2023: Streaming, Roland-Garros schedule, odds and more
The 2023 French Open is fast upon us, and the tennis world is heading into the second Grand Slam of the year with several major shakeups after last year’s winner and major 2023 contender Rafael Nadal announced he would not compete in the upcoming tennis tournament. Nadal’s absence will mark the first time since 2004 that he has not dominated the clay court at Roland-Garros. It also leaves the Coupe des Mousquetaires up for grabs, and after today's drawing, it appears Nadal's rival, Novak Djokovic, seems set on taking the trophy. Djokovic will first have to face off against No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the 2022 US Open.
Without Rafa, this year's Grand Slam at Roland-Garros is shaping up to be one to watch. Here’s how you can stream the French Open, including channels, schedule and livestream info.
How to watch French Open 2023
Dates: May 28-June 11
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
Where to watch French Open 2023
NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered. Later round coverage will air on NBC Sports and stream on Peacock. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on NBC and NBC Sports, our best recommendation is Peacock.
French Open dates
The 2023 French Open officially begins at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. However, qualifiers start this Monday, May 22, and the tournament drawing will take place on Thursday, May 25.
The 2023 French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.
2023 French Open match schedule:
May 28-30
Men's and women's first round
May 31-June 1
Men's and women's second round
June 2-3
Men's and women's third round
June 4-5
Men's and women's fourth round
June 6-7
Men's and women's quarterfinals
June 8
Women's semifinals
June 9
Men's semifinals
June 10
Women's final
June 11
Men's final
2023 French Open odds
With Rafa out, here's how the odds have shifted for Roland-Garros this year:
Carlos Alcaraz: +125
Novak Djokovic: +185
Holger Rune: +700
Stefanos Tsitsipas: +900
Jannik Sinner: +1400
Live French Open scores
Check back here during the tournament at Roland-Garros 2023 for live score updates from Yahoo Sports.
French Open livestream
US viewers can tune into French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.
The French Open draw will also likely be livestreamed on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel.
