How to watch the French Open 2023: Streaming, Roland-Garros schedule, odds and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 2023 French Open is fast upon us, and the tennis world is heading into the second Grand Slam of the year with several major shakeups after last year’s winner and major 2023 contender Rafael Nadal announced he would not compete in the upcoming tennis tournament. Nadal’s absence will mark the first time since 2004 that he has not dominated the clay court at Roland-Garros. It also leaves the Coupe des Mousquetaires up for grabs, and after today's drawing, it appears Nadal's rival, Novak Djokovic, seems set on taking the trophy. Djokovic will first have to face off against No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the 2022 US Open.

Without Rafa, this year's Grand Slam at Roland-Garros is shaping up to be one to watch. Here’s how you can stream the French Open, including channels, schedule and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Best way to stream NBC and NBC Sports Peacock $5 at Peacock

Dates: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Where to watch French Open 2023

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered. Later round coverage will air on NBC Sports and stream on Peacock. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on NBC and NBC Sports, our best recommendation is Peacock.

(Photo: Peacock) Best way to stream NBC and NBC Sports Peacock Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year’s French Open! You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially begins at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. However, qualifiers start this Monday, May 22, and the tournament drawing will take place on Thursday, May 25.

The 2023 French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

2023 French Open match schedule:

May 28-30

Men's and women's first round

May 31-June 1

Men's and women's second round

June 2-3

Men's and women's third round

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals

June 8

Women's semifinals

June 9

Men's semifinals

June 10

Women's final

June 11

Men's final

2023 French Open odds

With Rafa out, here's how the odds have shifted for Roland-Garros this year:

Carlos Alcaraz: +125

Novak Djokovic: +185

Holger Rune: +700

Stefanos Tsitsipas: +900

Jannik Sinner: +1400

Live French Open scores

Check back here during the tournament at Roland-Garros 2023 for live score updates from Yahoo Sports.

French Open livestream

US viewers can tune into French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

The French Open draw will also likely be livestreamed on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel.