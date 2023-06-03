Mirra Andreeva - French Open schedule 2023: How to watch and today’s order of play - Getty Images/Emmanuel Dunand

In the battle of teenagers’, Coco Gauff emerged victorious despite rising star Mirra Andreeva taking the first set.

Gauff will now play Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the last 16 on Monday, and is on track to meet world No 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Swiatek destroyed China’s Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-0. Earlier, fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the tournament minutes before her third-round match because of illness.

Meanwhile, Sunday night’s session on Court Philippe Chatrier – the showcase slot in the schedule – will finally be played by two women for the first time this tournament. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens will meet under the lights.

Order of play for 4 June

(All times local, +1 hour from BST)

Philippe Chatrier

10:00: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v (28) Elise Mertens (Bel), (3) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Juan Pablo Varillas (Per), (1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (17) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita), Sloane Stephens (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

Suzanne Lenglen

10:00: (11) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita), Karolina Muchova (Cze) v Elina Avanesyan (Rus), Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v (9) Daria Kasatkina (Rus), Sebastian Ofner (Aut) v (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Simonne Mathieu

10:00: (9) Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Xin Yu Wang (Chn), (10) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) v Marcelo Melo (Bra) & John Peers (Aus), (13) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v (2) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA), (11) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger) v Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra)

Court 6

12:00: (11) Yi Fan Xu (Chn) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn) v (6) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus), Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) v Taylor Townsend (USA) & Jamie Murray (Gbr)

Court 7

12:00: Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Mate Pavic (Cro), (4) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (USA) v Francisco Cabral (Por) & Rafael Matos (Bra)

Court 14

10:00: Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v (16) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina), (5) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v (12) Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Andreas Mies (Ger), Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel) v (12) Asia Muhammad (USA) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex), Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) v Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Fabrice Martin (Fra), (7) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) v Storm Hunter (Aus) & John Peers (Aus)

How to watch the French Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. 273 live hours will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 complementing the digital offering on discovery+ and the Eurosport App – where every match will be available to watch live throughout the tournament.

Every qualifying, wheelchair, junior and legends match will be available to watch live.

Eurosport’s on-site presentation team includes multiple grand slam winners Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe, who join Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Alizé Lim in Paris. World No 4 and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud will also offer his insights. Tim Henman and Barbara Schett will anchor coverage from the mixed-reality Cube studio in London before presenting live from Paris from the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Story continues

To watch on discovery+, an entertainment and sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

In the United States the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

French Open draw

When is the French Open 2023 final?

The women’s final will take place on June 10. The men’s final is on June 11.

What is the French Open prize money?

The French Open total prize pool is €49.6 million (£43.2 million), up 12.3 per cent on 2022. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home €2.3 million (£2 million) and the finalists will earn €1.15 million (£1 million).

French Open 2023: How to watch on TV in the UK - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

Which British players are involved?

None in the men’s or women’s singles. Cameron Norrie’s tournament ended with a crushing third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti. Jack Draper retired from his match against Tomas Etcheverry with a shoulder problem while Dan Evans went out in the first round, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Britons are notably absent on the women’s side, after a dreadful qualifying tournament and due to the absence of Emma Raducanu through injury. It is the first time since 2009 that no British women have featured in the main draw at a major.

Why is Andy Murray not playing in Paris?

Andy Murray withdrew from this year’s French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray was beaten in the first round of the Italian Open and made another early exit on clay after losing to Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old is understood to still be considering which tournaments to target and they may include Surbiton from June 4-11 and then Queen’s from June 19-25.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 22nd major singles titles after sweeping aside eighth seed Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0.

Swiatek solidified her status as the world’s best women’s player when she overwhelmed Gauff, who was playing in her first major singles final, 6–1, 6–3.

What are the best of the latest odds?

Having a bet at Roland Garros? Find the best French Open betting offers and free bets

Men’s singles:

Carlos Alcaraz 6/4

Novak Djokovic 2/1

Holger Rune 7/1

Alexander Zverev 14/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 18/1

Women’s singles:

Iga Swiatek 19/20

Aryna Sabalenka 15/4

Elena Rybakina 7/1

Ons Jabeur 25/1

Mirra Andreeva 30/1

Odds correct as of June 2

Russian prodigy Andreeva smashes ball into crowd against Coco Gauff

By Molly McElwee in Paris

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva narrowly escaped an automatic default in her loss to Coco Gauff at Roland Garros, after angrily hitting a ball into the crowd. Andreeva has been on a dream run to the third round on her grand slam debut, showing impressive maturity and a level head despite only recently turning 16.

But against Gauff, she drifted into sulky teenager territory and was almost disqualified from the match as a result. The pair exchanged six breaks of serve in a tight 65-minute first set and, in the tie-break, Andreeva lost her cool when she squandered two set points.

After the second – a bruising 19-shot rally – she fizzed a ball into the stands of Suzanne Lenglen Court at speed. Luckily for Andreeva, the ball did not hit anyone. She received a code violation for ball abuse, evading an automatic default through good fortune, and barely flinched when the umpire called out her lenient warning.

She clinched the set on the next point but fellow teenager Gauff charged to a 6-7, 6-1 6-1 victory. Despite her behaviour yesterday, Andreeva’s run at Roland Garros and last-16 performance in Madrid last month have put her in contention for a wild card at Wimbledon.

The question is whether organisers will risk the blowback they could receive for handing one to a Russian player. Their ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors last year sparked a huge row, and the All England Club backed down this year in part due to heavy fines handed out by the Women’s Tennis Association and Association of Tennis Professionals.

As a show of solidarity, this year the All England Club is providing accommodation and financial support to all Ukrainian players.

But Andreeva’s emergence poses a huge dilemma for organisers. Asked about her upcoming schedule, Andreeva said she had her sights set on qualifying for Wimbledon but had not yet received a visa to enter the UK.

“I’m limited still in [how many] tournaments [I can play due to my age], so my next tournament has to be Wimbledon,” Andreeva said. “But I don’t get my visa yet, so we will see if I can participate in Wimbledon or not. But if not, I will just maybe play some ITFs.”

It was only in January that Andreeva was playing in the junior event at the Australian Open. So far this year, she has won 22 of the 25 matches she has played and is the youngest person to reach the third round in Paris in 18 years. But this was only the third tour-level event she has played.

Afterwards she said of hitting the ball into the crowd: “Right after, I thought that it was a really stupid move from me, because it was not necessary to do that. It was really bad what I did.”

Gauff will play Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the last 16 on Monday, and is on track to meet world No 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter finals.

On Saturday, Swiatek destroyed China’s Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-0. Earlier, fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the tournament minutes before her third-round match because of illness.

Meanwhile, Sunday night’s session on Court Philippe Chatrier – the showcase slot in the schedule – will finally be played by two women for the first time this tournament. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens will meet under the lights.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.