French Open schedule 2023: How to watch and today’s order of play

Iga Swiatek - French Open schedule 2023: How to watch and today’s order of play - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

Iga Swiatek will return to Court Phillippe Chatrier in pursuit of her third French Open title in four years and her fourth major title, aged only 22.

Swiatek has suffered just two defeats on the Parisian clay, winning her first title as an unseeded teenager in 2020 before the Pole reclaimed it in 2022.

Swiatek is yet to drop a set this year – although she was pushed hard in the semi-finals by Beatriz Haddad Maia – and will be a big favourite to beat Czech Karolina Muchova.

Muchova, the world No 43, is the fourth-lowest ranked woman to reach the final of the French Open, continuing a trend of unexpected contenders at the major.

The Czech has not come from nowhere though, having made at least the quarter-finals at every major except the US Open, and would surely have been a consistent member of the top 20 but for injuries.

She produced a stunning victory over second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals on Thursday, battling back from 5-2 down in the deciding set and saving a match point in a three-hour epic.

Her final opponent is a fan, with Swiatek saying: “I really like her game. I really respect her, and she’s, I feel like, a player who can do anything. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game.”

Muchova and Swiatek’s only previous meeting came back in 2019, when the Czech won a close battle.

Intriguingly, Muchova maintained her perfect record against players ranked in the top three by beating Sabalenka, extending it to 5-0.

Saturday’s order of play

(All times local, Paris is one hour later than BST. Play from 11.00)

Philippe Chatrier

15:00: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Karolina Muchova (Cze)

(4) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (USA) v Sander Gille (Bel) & Joran Vliegen (Bel)

How to watch the French Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. 273 live hours will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 complementing the digital offering on discovery+ and the Eurosport App – where every match will be available to watch live throughout the tournament.

Every qualifying, wheelchair, junior and legends match will be available to watch live.

Eurosport’s on-site presentation team includes multiple grand slam winners Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe, who join Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Alizé Lim in Paris. World No 4 and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud will also offer his insights. Tim Henman and Barbara Schett will anchor coverage from the mixed-reality Cube studio in London before presenting live from Paris from the semi-final stage of the tournament.

To watch on discovery+, an entertainment and sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

In the United States the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

When is the French Open 2023 final?

The women’s final is today, Saturday, June 10 2023. The men’s final is on Sunday, June 11.

What is the French Open prize money?

The French Open total prize pool is €49.6 million (£43.2 million), up 12.3 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home €2.3 million (£2 million) and the finalists will earn €1.15 million (£1 million).

French Open 2023: How to watch on TV in the UK - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

What happened to the British players?

Cameron Norrie’s tournament ended with a crushing third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti. Jack Draper retired from his first round match against Tomas Etcheverry with a shoulder problem while Dan Evans also went out in the opening round, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Britons were notably absent on the women’s side, after a dreadful qualifying tournament and due to the absence of Emma Raducanu through injury. It is the first time since 2009 that no British women have featured in the main draw at a major.

Why is Andy Murray not playing in Paris?

Andy Murray withdrew from this year’s French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray was beaten in the first round of the Italian Open and made another early exit on clay after losing to Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old is understood to still be considering which tournaments to target which may include Queen’s from June 19-25.

The great Scot says he still reckons he can mix it with the best. Andy Murray: I still feel like a world top 10 player

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 22nd major singles titles after sweeping aside eighth seed Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0.

Swiatek solidified her status as the world’s best women’s player when she overwhelmed Gauff, who was playing in her first major singles final, 6–1, 6–3.

What are the best of the latest odds?

Men’s singles:

Novak Djokovic 1/57

Casper Rudd 7/2

Women’s singles:

Iga Swiatek 1/7

Karolina Muchova 6/1

Odds correct as of June 10