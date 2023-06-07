French Open schedule 2023: How to watch and today’s order of play

French Open schedule 2023: How to watch and today’s order of play - Getty Images/Frey/TPN

Day 11 of the French Open will see a rematch of last year’s women’s final as defending champion and world No 1 Iga Swiatek faces American Coco Gauff.

Swiatek won her grand slam on the red clay of Paris by defeating Gauff in straight sets in 2022 and leads their head-to-head 6-0.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Gauff is gunning for revenge when they meet in the quarter-finals.

Gauff said: “Honestly, since last year I have been wanting to play her, especially at this tournament.

“I figured that it was going to happen because I figured I was going to do well and she was going to do well. Didn’t know what side of the draw we were going to be on, obviously.

“But I’m the type of mentality, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I think also, if you want to improve, you have to play the best.

“I feel like, the way my career has gone so far, if I see a level, and if I’m not quite there at that level, I know I have to improve. I think it would be almost cowardly to say that I want to not face the noise and not face the challenge, but I think that I’m up for it.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, seventh seed Ons Jabeur will meet Beatriz Haddad Maia, who is the first Brazilian to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals since Maria Bueno 55 years ago.

The men’s matches are Casper Ruud against Holger Rune, and Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Tuesday’s order of play

(All times local, Paris is one hour later than BST. Play from 11.00)

Philippe Chatrier

11:00: Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Ons Jabeur (Tun)

not before 12.30

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v (2) (6) Coco Gauff (USA )

(22) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)

not before 20:15

(6) Holger Rune (Den) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)

Suzanne Lenglen

11:00: Guy Forget (Fra) & Henri Leconte (Fra) v Mansour Bahrami (Fra) & Fabrice Santoro (Fra)

Nathalie Dechy (Fra) & Daniela Hantuchova (Slk) v Tatiana Golovin (Fra) & Nathalie Tauziat (Fra)

Kim Clijsters (Bel) & Arnaud Clement (Fra) v Agnieszka Radwanska (Pol) & Sergi Bruguera (Spa)

Simonne Mathieu

11:00: Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Tim Puetz (Ger) v Aldila Sutjiadi (Idn) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned)

Bianca Andreescu (Can) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

Veronika Kudermetova & Liudmila Samsonova v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tai) & Xinyu Wang (Chn)

Leylah Fernandez (Can) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v Latisha Chan (Tai) & Hao-Ching Chan (Tai)

On Suzanne-Lenglen and Simonne-Mathieu, it is doubles only on Tuesday. All the matches on Suzanne-Lenglen are legends matches.

How to watch the French Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. 273 live hours will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 complementing the digital offering on discovery+ and the Eurosport App – where every match will be available to watch live throughout the tournament.

Every qualifying, wheelchair, junior and legends match will be available to watch live.

Eurosport’s on-site presentation team includes multiple grand slam winners Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe, who join Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Alizé Lim in Paris. World No 4 and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud will also offer his insights. Tim Henman and Barbara Schett will anchor coverage from the mixed-reality Cube studio in London before presenting live from Paris from the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Story continues

To watch on discovery+, an entertainment and sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

In the United States the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

When is the French Open 2023 final?

The women’s final will take place on June 10. The men’s final is on June 11.

What is the French Open prize money?

The French Open total prize pool is €49.6 million (£43.2 million), up 12.3 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home €2.3 million (£2 million) and the finalists will earn €1.15 million (£1 million).

French Open 2023: How to watch on TV in the UK - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

What happened to the British players?

Cameron Norrie’s tournament ended with a crushing third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti. Jack Draper retired from his first round match against Tomas Etcheverry with a shoulder problem while Dan Evans also went out in the opening round, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Britons were notably absent on the women’s side, after a dreadful qualifying tournament and due to the absence of Emma Raducanu through injury. It is the first time since 2009 that no British women have featured in the main draw at a major.

Why is Andy Murray not playing in Paris?

Andy Murray withdrew from this year’s French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray was beaten in the first round of the Italian Open and made another early exit on clay after losing to Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old is understood to still be considering which tournaments to target and they may include Surbiton from June 4-11 and then Queen’s from June 19-25.

The great Scot says he still reckons he can mix it with the best. Andy Murray: I still feel like a world top 10 player

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 22nd major singles titles after sweeping aside eighth seed Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0.

Swiatek solidified her status as the world’s best women’s player when she overwhelmed Gauff, who was playing in her first major singles final, 6–1, 6–3.

What are the best of the latest odds?

Having a bet at Roland Garros? Find the best French Open betting offers and free bets

Men’s singles:

Carlos Alcaraz 8/13

Novak Djokovic 2/1

Alexander Zverev 11/1

Holger Rune 12/1

Casper Rudd 17/1

Tomas Martin Etcheverry 20/1

Women’s singles:

Iga Swiatek 8/15

Aryna Sabalenka 5/2

Ons Jabeur 11/1

Karolina Muchova 16/1

Coco Gauff 22/1

Odds correct as of June 7