French Open order of play and schedule

The French Open gets underway on Sunday with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka facing Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in could be a heated first match of the tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus and believes players from the two countries should have been made to condemn their nations following the invasion of her home country Ukraine.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and world No 2, said she will begin her quest for a second grand slam title against a player who “hates her”.

Britain’s Dan Evans is in action against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Andrey Rublev and Maria Sakkari all get their campaigns underway on the opening day of Roland Garros.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of the tournament.

French Open order of play - Sunday 28 May

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10am (all times BST)

Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka

Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 7pm

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev

Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz

Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez

Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet

Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina

Court 7

From 10am

Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans

Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova

Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer

The full order of play can be found here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Sunday 28 MayMen’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Monday 29 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.