French Open order of play and schedule on Day 10 as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in action

We’ve reached the quarter-final stage at the French Open, with the first semi-finalists set to be revealed on Tuesday at Roland Garros.

The dream semi-final of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz is now just one victory away for each man but their quarter-final opponents won’t roll over without a fight. Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s all-time record by reaching his 17th French Open quarter-final but now faces talented 11th seed Karen Khachanov, while Alcaraz has looked like a champion in waiting with his performances so far but dangerous fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will likely give the Spaniard all he can handle in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, the women’s quarter-finals feature perhaps the most interesting and impactful match of the entire tournament. In the biggest sporting clash between a Ukrainian and a Belarusian since Russia – with the backing of Belarus –invaded Ukraine over a year ago, Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka.

The exchanges between the two are likely to be frosty, with former world No 3 Svitolina also playing her first grand slam since giving birth in October, while second seed Sabalenka is refusing to give press conferences at Roland Garros after being questioned about her support for autocratic Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 10 of the French Open.

French Open order of play - Tuesday 6 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Not before 19:15

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final | Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.