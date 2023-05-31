French Open order of play and schedule on Day 4 including Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the fourth day of play at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are on a collision course at the French Open after landing in the same half of the draw and both progressed in straight sets on Monday.

But Djokovic was again at the centre of controversy with a message about Kosovo that risked inflaming political tensions in his home region.

Aryna Sabalenka, another player caught up in controversy after her win over Ukraine’s Mara Kostyuk, resumes her French Open bid while France’s Caroline Garica is in action too.

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, faces home favourite Lucas Pouille in the evening session as the British No 1 faces a French opponent for the second consecutive round.

French Open order of play - Wednesday 30 May

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10:45

Camila Giorgi vs Jessica Pegula

Caroline Garcia vs Anna Blinkova

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel

Not before 19:15

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Marketa Vondrousova vs Daria Kasatkina

Iryna Shymanovich vs Aryna Sabalenka

Lucas Pouille vs Cameron Norrie

Court Simeone-Mathieu

From 10:00

Storm Hunter vs Elina Svitolina

Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Corentin Moutet vs Andrey Rublev

Leolia Jeanjean vs Elina Avanesyan

The full order of play can be found here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.