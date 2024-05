French Open order of play Sunday: Day 1 schedule including Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and more

Andy Murray is in action as the French Open gets underway at Roland Garros today.

It is a blockbuster first-round clash between Murray, who is expected to retire this summer, and Stan Wawrinka, one that has unsurprisingly been picked for the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz gets his campaign up and running at Roland Garros, as he looks to win a third Grand Slam title, while Naomi Osaka will likely face world No1 Iga Swiatek in the second round if she can get past Lucia Bronzetti.

Jack Draper also features on the opening day, taking on qualifier Jesper De Jong, and there is plenty of home interest in Paris, with Caroline Garcia, Richard Gasquet and Ugo Humbert among those to feature.

French Open Order of Play, Day 1

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 11.00am (all times BST)

Lucia Bronzetti vs Naomi Osaka

J.J. Wolf vs Carlos Alcaraz (3)

Eva Lys vs Caroline Garcia (21)

Not before 7:15pm

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

Old rivals: Andy Murray faces familiar foe Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros (Getty Images)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Ugo Humbert (17) vs Lorenzo Sonego

Jelena Ostapenko (9) vs Jaqueline Cristian

Richard Gasquet vs Borna Coric

Barbora Krejcikova (24) vs Viktorija Golubic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Andrey Rublev (6) vs Taro Daniel

Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin

Chloe Paquet vs Diana Shnaider

Nicolas Jarry (16) vs Corentin Moutet

Court 14

From 10am

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Dayana Yastremska (30)

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Grigor Dimitrov (10)

Rebecca Sramkova vs Amanda Anisimova

Sebastian Korda (27) vs Harold Mayot

Court 7

From 10am

Marie Bouzkova vs Veronika Kudermetova (29)

Hubert Hurkacz (8) vs Shintaro Mochizuki

Luca Nardi vs Alexandre Muller

Alison Van Uytvanck vs Tamara Zidansek

Court 6

From 10am

Yafan Wang vs Maria Timofeeva

Laura Pigossi vs Marta Kostyuk (18)

Kei Nishikori vs Gabriel Diallo

Terence Atmane vs Sebastian Ofner

Court 8

From 10am

Pedro Martinez vs Thiago Agustin Tirante

Katerina Siniakova (32) vs Dalma Galfi

Fabian Marozsan vs Mikhail Kukushkin

Olga Danilovic vs Martina Trevisan

Court 9

From 10am

Zhizhen Zhang vs Aleksandar Vukic

Jordan Thompson vs Maximilian Marterer

Xiyu Wang vs Zhuoxuan Bai

Xinyu Wang vs Jule Niemeier

Court 12

From 10am

Donna Vekic vs Lesia Tsurenko

Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong

Tatjana Maria vs Clara Tauson

Laslo Djere vs Daniel Altmaier

Court 13

From 10am