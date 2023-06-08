French Open LIVE: Tennis scores, updates and results from women’s semi-finals

The French Open has reached its semi-final stage at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka look to set up a heavyweight clash for the women’s title in Paris.

Swiatek has been in supreme form as the world No 1 looks to defend her French Open crown, with the Pole defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the last four on Wednesday. Swiatek has yet to drop a set at this year’s Roland Garros and now faces Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who stunned Ons Jabeur to reach her first ever grand slam semi-final.

Sabalenka has been just as dominant, however, as the world No 2 aims to win back-to-back grand slam titles. The Australian Open champion is also yet to drop a set this fortnight after ending Elina Svitolina’s run in the quarter-finals and takes on Karolina Muchova in the first match on Philippe-Chatrier. The Czech player is also enjoying her best ever run at the French Open.

Follow live updates from the French Open women’s semi-finals, below.

13:08 , Jamie Braidwood

An incredible story in the mixed doubles final!

Miyu Kato has won the mixed doubles title - just days after she was disqualified from the women’s doubles event for hitting a ball girl in the head.

Kato triumphed alongside Tim Puetz, defeating Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus on a champions tiebreak 4-6 6-4 (10-6).

It capped a rollercoaster week for the Japanese player, who was thrown out of the women’s doubles alongside her partner Aldila Sutjiadi for inadvertently striking a ball girl when she hit the ball down the other end of the court at the end of a point.

After the ball girl started crying, Kato was disqualified from the event and was made to forfeit her prize money and points won during the women’s doubles event.

But the 28-year-old found redemption to win the mixed doubles title on Thursday - winning €122,000 alongside Puetz for winning the tournament.

French Open player disqualified for hitting ball girl wins mixed doubles title

French Open highlights

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Karolina Muchova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-2 to reach her second grand slam semi-final.

Muchova, 26, suffered an abdominal injury during her run to the semis at the Australian Open that kept her out for seven months and she was ranked outside the top 200 as recently as September.

With her run here, Muchova is set to return to the top 20, and she said: “It’s been an incredible two weeks and I’m just glad I’m still in the competition.”

French Open 2023: Sabalenka says she does not support Lukashenko

12:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka came out against Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko after returning to the French Open press room and facing another barrage of off-court questions.

The Australian Open champion refused to speak to the general tennis press after her third and fourth-round matches following tense exchanges with a Ukrainian journalist.

She changed that stance after beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals amid more boos from the Roland Garros crowd and immediately was pressed further on her political stance.

Sabalenka has previously been pictured with Lukashenko and, asked if she still supported him, the 25-year-old said: “It’s a tough question. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now.”

(Getty Images)

French Open highlights: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elina Svitolina in quarters

12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open after ending Elina Svitolina’s run in Paris. There was controversy at the end as Sabalenka waited at the net, with Svitolina already making her point clear that she was not going to shake the Belarusian’s hand. But during the match, Sabalenka was the clear winner as the Australian Open champion won 6-4 6-4.

French Open order of play - Thursday 8 June

12:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Court Philippe Chatrier

Not before 14:00 (all times BST)

Karolina Muchova vs Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open 2023 LIVE

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

