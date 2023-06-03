French Open LIVE: Tennis scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as Elena Rybakina withdraws

The French Open nears the end of its first week at Roland Garros as the third continues on Saturday with defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff looking to book their place in the last -16.

But Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the tournament ahead of her match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Rome champion looked to be leading the challenge to dethrone Swiatek in Paris but pulled out of the French Open in a shock announcement on Saturday morning.

Cameron Norrie’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion with a straight-sets loss to Lorenzo Musetti on Friday, while Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continued to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros to advance to the fourth round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continued his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.

Sabalenka resumed her bid for consecutive grand slam titles with a straight-sets win against Kamilla Rakhimova. It came after she was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win and afterwards, Sabalenka did not undertake her usual media duties citing mental health concerns.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open latest scores and updates

Where can I watch the French Open 2023?

French Open order of play as third round begins

Elena Rybakina out of Roland Garros after withdrawing from third-round match

Novak Djokovic beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in hard-fought match

Cameron Norrie knocked out by Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti

Aryna Sabalenka opts out of French Open media duties after tense exchange

French Open 2023 highlights:

10:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 6-3 in a match lasting just over two hours to book a place in the fourth round.

French Open 2023: Elena Rybakina out of Roland Garros

10:43 , Jamie Braidwood

BREAKING! Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her third-round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Rome champion looked to be in such strong form at Roland Garros but is out of the tournament!

More details when we get them.

French Open 2023: Latest scores

10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Casper Ruud, last year’s men’s finalist, is down a break to Zhizhen Zhang and doesn’t look too happy on Suzanne-Lenglen as a chance to break back comes and goes. Zhang has started quite impressively.

French Open 2023 highlights: Carlos Alcaraz crushes Denis Shapovalov

10:36 , Jamie Braidwood

World number one Carlos Alcaraz eased past 26th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-1 6-4 6-2, claiming victory in two hours and 10 minutes as he breezed into the fourth round.

French Open 2023

10:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka did not undertake her usual media duties at the French Open citing mental health concerns after her third-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova.

The second seed was involved in a tense exchange with a Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday over her previous support for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

“For many months now I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts,” said Sabalenka.

Story continues

“These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches but, on Wednesday, I did not feel safe in the press conference.

“I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision.”

By Eleanor Crooks

Aryna Sabalenka cites mental health after avoiding French Open media duties

French Open 2023

10:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie criticised his own attitude and performance after his French Open campaign ended with a straight-sets loss to Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

It is the third year in a row the British number one has fallen in the last 32, and he only managed to mount any real challenge in the third set before going down 6-1 6-2 6-4.

There is certainly no disgrace in losing to 21-year-old Musetti, who is ranked only five places below Norrie and whose best surface is clay, but the 14th seed was hugely disappointed by the manner of what is one of his worst grand slam losses in terms of scoreline.

The result, meanwhile, brings an end to British singles hopes at a tournament where only three players even made the start line.

“I came out very flat and I’m disappointed with the attitude in the first couple of sets,” said a very downbeat Norrie.

“It was very, very slow conditions, very heavy, and I was not prepared for it to be that slow. For me, I can play bad and everything, but I was just very flat and disappointed to have a performance like that.

“The first two sets he didn’t really do too much and he was up two sets to love. For a player like myself, I can’t afford to give that much of an edge.

“There is no excuses to play the level that I did today. I missed so many easy short balls and I lost so many points within a couple of shots where usually I can win a lot of those ones.

“I didn’t come prepared. I was changing rackets throughout the match. It was a bit colder today but I’m good enough to not let that bother me.”

French Open 2023

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic admitted he is dealing with a number of physical problems after fighting off a terrific challenge from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the fourth round of the French Open for a 14th consecutive year.

The 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory took three hours and 36 minutes, with Djokovic twice a break down in the first set and forced to save a set point in the second.

The 22-time grand-slam champion looked unsettled in windy conditions, while he called the trainer before the third set to have his left thigh massaged, but, as he so often does, he found a way to come out on top.

Asked about the medical time-out, Djokovic said: “We don’t have much time to start to name the many injuries I have, and the list is quite long.

“I still kept on playing. These are the circumstances that you, as a professional athlete, have to deal with. Accept it. Sometimes you need help from (a) physio during the match. Sometimes you need pills. Sometimes you need help from the god or angels, or whoever.

“The reality for me nowadays is that my body is responding differently than it did a few years ago. I managed to finish the match.”

Novak Djokovic is congratulated by Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (AP)

French Open order of play - Saturday 3 June

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:45

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Iga Swiatek vs Xin Yu Wang

Not before 19:15

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00

Zhizhen Zhang vs Casper Ruud

Mirra Andreeva vs Coco Gauff

Francisco Cerundolo vs Taylor Fritz

Olga Danilovic vs Ons Jabeur

Court Simonne Mathieu

From 10:00

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko

Daniel Altmaier vs Grigor Dimitrov

How to watch the French Open 2023

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open 2023

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open nears the end of its first week at Roland Garros as the third continues on Saturday with Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina among those looking to book their place in the last -16.

Defending champion Swiatek takes on Wang Xinyu of China while Rybakina, who is so far leading the challenge to dethrone Swiatek in Paris, faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. The match of the day, however, is a contest between last year’s finalist Coco Gauff and 16-year-old breakout star Mirra Andreeva.

Cameron Norrie’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion with a straight-sets loss to Lorenzo Musetti on Friday, while Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continued to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros to advance to the fourth round.

Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continued his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.

Sabalenka resumed her bid for consecutive grand slam titles with a straight-sets win against Kamilla Rakhimova. It came after she was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win and afterwards, Sabalenka did not undertake her usual media duties citing mental health concerns.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open with our live blog throughout the day.