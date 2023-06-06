French Open LIVE: Tennis scores, updates and results as Novak Djokovic trailing in quarter-final

Elina Svitolina has been beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in a French Open quarter-final played out against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Svitolina has won hearts and minds at Roland Garros after a storming run into the second week, only eight months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Skai, and only two months back on tour. The Ukrainian has also taken a stand by refusing to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the invasion. “Can you imagine the guy or girl in the front line looking at me and I am acting like nothing is happening?” she explained.

Having beaten Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina, Svitolina today faced the No 2 seed Sabalenka, who has previously voiced support for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and refused to answer a journalist’s questions when confronted on her views in Paris last week. But Sabalenka was too powerful, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, men’s favourite Novak Djokovic takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov before Carlos Alcaraz plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals below.

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The error count continues to grow for Djokovic as he pushes a couple of basic groundstrokes too far, the first a forehand on the approach and then another early in an exchange, dropping to 30-0.

A third unforced error and Khachanov has three set points - he takes the second of them as a Djokovic return of a serve up the centre is tugged to the left. A fine start from the Russian.

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic 4-5 Karen Khachanov

15:06 , Karl Matchett

Sumptuous drop shot at the end of a sprint from Khachanov, who is playing out of his skin in this first set.

Even Djokovic can’t get there this time despite his own sprint and lunge across to the far side of the net.

Another set point, but it’s a 201km/h serve from Djokovic in response and that’s enough to hold. Two more points and the No3 seed holds his serve once more - Khachanov’s chance now to serve for the first set.

Novak Djokovic 3-5 Karen Khachanov

15:03 , Karl Matchett

Some really good footwork from Khachanov to send his opponent scurrying to the side of the court and leave all the space in the world for another smashed finish.

But Djokovic hits back with a couple of ferocious passing shots right into the corner, before sending a lax backhand into the net for break and set point.

He holds, wins advantage, replays a point for a wrong call and then lashes it long and out. Back to deuce.

Novak Djokovic 3-5 Karen Khachanov

14:56 , Karl Matchett

Rapid. Khachanov goes 40-0 ahead, Djokovic wins one back and then the next serve wins the game with an ace.

Djokovic will now have to serve to stay in the set.

Novak Djokovic 3-4 Karen Khachanov

14:51 , Karl Matchett

Djokovic wins the first by sending Khachanov wide on service and then hitting straight back into the opposite corner, and tries to repeat the trick another three times this game. One works, the next doesn’t, another does.

Khachanov’s returns continue to be a real strong point for him but one attempted pass down the line flies wide and Djokovic holds serve this time.

Novak Djokovic 2-4 Karen Khachanov

14:47 , Karl Matchett

Big service game from Khachanov as he relentlessly attacks Djokovic - that seems to be the approach regardless of who is serving in this first set.

Djokovic claims back a couple of points but service is held and that just makes this first set that bit more spicy. Will we get a response from the Serbian?

Novak Djokovic 2-3 Karen Khachanov

14:42 , Karl Matchett

Two more Djokovic serves and both of them are returned excellently. Another break point goes away though - a fourth of this ten-minute game - and then a fifth.

Can he seal the break this time? Yes he can! A fired forehand to the back corner and Djokovic doesn’t even chase this one.

*Novak Djokovic 2-2 Karen Khachanov

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Neat slice drop shot from Khachanov which should beat most, but this is Djokovic. He races to the net, flicks it back and then buries a volley when his opponent tries a lob.

The rest of the game looks like it belongs to the Moscow-born 27-year-old, sending Djokovic to both corners to earn two break points - but the Serb wins both of them.

Two outrageous rallies, one long, one much quicker but short-range and with some fine angles, and Djokovic saves serve; Khachanov then earns another break point and spurns it with a smash volley which flies wide of the line.

Novak Djokovic 2-2 Karen Khachanov

14:30 , Karl Matchett

Fine rally in the third point of the game and a fizzing, passing backhand from Khachanov to win it.

Some big first services see the flagless No11 seed hold his game and we’re level again.

Novak Djokovic 2-1 Karen Khachanov

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Djokovic slaps away the clay from the bottom of his boots, settling into his work as the Philippe-Chatrier crowd lift the noise for the first time. He goes to his slice game, keeping control of proceedings to build to 40-15.

Khachanov appears to have forced a remarkable slice forehand up the line on the right to prolong the game, but his drop shot comes down a couple of inches out.

Novak Djokovic 1-1 Karen Khachanov

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a promising start from Karen Khachanov, though, riding three booming first serves to an opening hold to square things up.

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Karen Khachanov

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Djokovic jumps out to 40-0 without undue bother, but lets Khachanov back into the game with a couple of uncharacteristic errors. An untimely slip and ugly slice backhand ends the Russian’s fight back, though, and the Serbian is on the board.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A 14th consecutive Roland-Garros semi-final for Novak Djokovic, looking calm and contented in a clay-coloured polo as he works through his service motion. A vibrant, two-tone green number for his opponent.

The Philippe-Chatrier stands have filled. Novak Djokovic has the fresh set of Wilson balls - off we go...

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Karen Khachanov has just the one win over Djokovic, though it did come in the French captail - over on the hard courts across the city at the Paris Masters in 2018. Khachanov hinted this morning that he might mix his game up a bit to try and unsettle the third seed. That might be his only hope.

Novak Djokovic arrives on Philippe-Chatrier

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two straight sets victories in the two matches so far means it is a slightly earlier arrival on Court Philippe-Chatrier than Karen Khachanov and Novak Djokovic might have anticipated, but out they come into the bright afternoon sunshine to an ovation. Can the 11th seed disrupt Djokovic’s chase for grand slam number 23? The Serbian looked like he was back in good touch in his fourth round match, but there were a few frailties earlier in the tournament that the Russian will look to exploit.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula through to doubles semi-finals

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were a few second set frights for Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, but the Americans are through to the last four of the women’s doubles, brushing off the challenge of Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen. 6-2, 7-6 (2).

It could well be two more North Americans in Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend next for the singles stars - it’s shaping up to be a busy few days for Gauff, particularly, who is second on Philippe-Chatrier tomorrow against Iga Swiatek in perhaps the match of the tournament so far.

Aryna Sabalenka speaks after advancing to French Open last four for the first time

13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“She is such a tough opponent. Big respect to her. It was a tough match and I’m super happy with the win. The atmosphere was amazing. We all know you are waiting for Novak, but I’ll take it like it is for me!

“For me, it’s better to focus on myself and my game. Of course, we prepare tactics, but during the game you can change it a bit. I focus on myself and go for my shots.

“When I was a kid, I practiced a lot on the clay. I don’t know why everyone thought I was a hard court specialist. I feel very comfortable on the clay. I want to stay here as long as I can and bring my best tennis.”

Aryna Sabalenka beats Elina Svitolina to progress to semi-finals

13:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina declines to shake the hand of Aryna Sabalenka, her Belarusian opponent left waiting at the net as a portion of the crowd boos. A fine showing from Svitolina over the last ten days, her best since giving birth last year.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Elina Svitolina to progress to semi-finals

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

6-4, 6-4 - that’s all she wrote for Elina Svitolina, unable to match Aryna Sabalenka’s power game. The Australian Open winner advances to the last four of another grand slam - that three semi-final berths in a row at the majors for the Belarusian.

(Getty Images)

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 4-5 Aryna Sabalenka

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A glimmer of hope for Svitolina as the door creaks open at 0-30.

Sabalenka slams it shut with two colossal forehand drives.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 4-5 Aryna Sabalenka

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost charitably, Sabalenka gifts Elina Svitolina a game with four unforced errors. She’ll serve for the match.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 3-5 Aryna Sabalenka

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In this sort of form, Aryna Sabalenka is going to take some stopping. Karolina Muchova played tidily against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier today, and her varied game should present a different picture to the second seed, but you just wonder if Sabalenka’s power game might be too much for the Czech.

She’s a game away from the semi-finals.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 3-4 Aryna Sabalenka

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rare foray up to the net pays off for Elina Svitolina, an elegant backhand overhead helping her to a hold.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 2-4 Aryna Sabalenka

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Elina Svitolina wipes despairingly at a stray hair as a forehand drifts long. It feels like a bit of the energy has gone out of both the Ukrainian and a crowd that has broadly been behind her. Can she throw a couple of curveballs and keep herself in the tournament? Not in that game - a hold to 15 for the second seed.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 2-3 Aryna Sabalenka

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Belarusian is given two goes at securing back-to-back breaks, but makes a hash of consecutive returns to let Svitolina extricate herself from a bit of a predicament.

A third also goes awry but not the fourth, with Sabalenka beginning to find her power hitting range and really put her opponent consistently on the back foot. Three holds and a last four place will be hers.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 2-2 Aryna Sabalenka

13:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few signs of that frustration are evident in Sabalenka’s service game, particularly after a sloppy double fault at 40-30, but they don’t prove fatal. Back on serve.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 2-1 Aryna Sabalenka

13:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a missed chance for Aryna Sabalenka at 30-40, moving up into a forehand but skimming it too flat, crying in frustration after an unfriendly collision with the top of the net.

Here’s another chance, though, the down-the-line backhand setting up a mirrored forehand winner. Ah, another exasperated howl at the floor, Sabalenka over-aggressive and punching her attempted game-sealer long.

But there is the break back! A double fault from Svitolina, the second of the game, and Sabalenka this time takes her chance.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 2-0 Aryna Sabalenka

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hello! A break for Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian finds her returning flow, sitting back and crunching into a couple of Sabalenka serves. The crowd like that.

Elina Svitolina 4-6, 1-0 Aryna Sabalenka

12:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What answers can Elina Svitolina find at the start of the second set? She can’t match her opponent with pure might, but I am a little surprised she hasn’t yet utilised the variety of her play more to try and force Sabalenka into more awkward positions.

Sabalenka fights back to deuce in the opening game of the set with winners 12 and 13 of the match; Svitolina has three, by comparison. The 14th earns her advantage as the Belarusian reacts well to a slice forehand, dispatching it up the line, but Svitolina beats her with a cross-court backhand to save it. Sabalenka gives an approving pat of her racquet face in recognition of a fine shot.

Svitolina clings on to hold to start the second.

Aryna Sabalenka secures opening set against Elina Svitolina

12:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A solid enough first set from Elina Svitolina but eventually Aryna Sabalenka’s power game told. 6-4, and the second seed takes the lead.

(Getty Images)

Elina Svitolina 4-5 Aryna Sabalenka

12:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aryna Sabalenka breaks! The Australian Open winner sets herself for a short second serve and sends it back with a venomous swipe, kissing the clay a yard and a half from the baseline to Svitolina’s right.

She’ll serve for the set.

Elina Svitolina 4-4 Aryna Sabalenka

12:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Across on Court Simonne-Mathieu, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are cruising towards the first set of their doubles last eight encounter against Anna Bondar and Greetje Minnen, with the all-American pairing, last year’s runners-up, at 5-3.

Back to level pegging on Chatrier. The brass band are in, by the way, and their tooting is rather welcome with the stands still looking slightly empty.

Elina Svitolina 4-3 Aryna Sabalenka

12:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All of the early heavy hitting has proved too much for Aryna Sabalenka’s string, the Belarusian nipping into her bag and retrieving an alternative instrument to continue providing those heavy baseline bass lines.

But Elina Svitolina has some power chords of her own, reacting to a punchy Sabalenka riposte to a slightly vulnerable serve by thumping an unreturnable blow to the Belarusian’s backhand. All on serve so far but both players kicking up a gear.

Elina Svitolina 3-2 Aryna Sabalenka

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It still feels like we are in the feeling out process here, the pattern set with Svitolina meeting Sabalenka’s booming ground strokes with canny working of the angles. Neither player has yet chanced a drop shot.

That’ll please the Ukrainian, securing a third hold with a forceful serve that slightly wrong-foots Sabalenka, leaving her only able to block a backhand short of the net.

Elina Svitolina 2-2 Aryna Sabalenka

12:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Svitolina holds to love.

More signs of Sabalenka’s willingness to get up court towards the net and curtail rallies in her service game, the Belarusian cruising in to put away a hip-height volley on her backhand side. Svitolina lifts the crowd by fighting back to deuce, but the second seed has limited trouble in eventually putting the game to bed.

Elina Svitolina 1-1 Aryna Sabalenka

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Svitolina will have to duck and weave a bit this afternoon, standing dep to try and deal with the might of Sabalenka’s first serve. That’s intriguing, though, the Belarusian moving up eagerly on game point, but leaving herself exposed to a zippy backhand passing shot and unable to scoop a low volley over the net.

A hold nonetheless. One apiece.

Elina Svitolina 1-0 Aryna Sabalenka

12:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s a first sign of Aryna Sabalenka’s power, blasting a backhand to leave a beaten Svitolina lunging to her right having been caught out by the force and depth of an unlikely winner.

But, as you suspect will become a theme, Svitolina shows off her defensive acumen to survive a couple more haymakers and secure an opening hold.

Elina Svitolina 0-0 Aryna Sabalenka

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Philippe-Chatrier isn’t perhaps quite as full as one might have suspected for an encounter that promises so much. Elina Svitolina, with a fair bit of strapping on her right ankle, will serve first.

Next up...Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka

12:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back to Philippe-Chatrier, and this should be tasty. Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, two players with proven grand slam credentials meeting in a brilliant clash of styles set against the geopolitical back canvas. This is Svitolina’s first grand slam quarter-finals since having her child last year - she was very good against Daria Kasatkina despite an off day on serve, and she’ll fancy her chances against the second seed, who hasn’t always found clay to her liking.

New mother Elina Svitolina hails ‘special’ French Open quarter-final spot

Men’s and women’s doubles semi-finalists confirmed

11:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first matches of the day have also concluded on both Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Court Simonne-Mathieu, with a pair of straight sets victories giving us doubles semi-finalists in both the men’s and women’s draws.

On Suzanne-Lenglen, the Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez combination seems to be developing nicely, with the sixth seeds surviving their encounter with Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzková.

And it always looked a tough quarter-final for the top seeds - out go Britain’s Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof, beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4) by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Karolina Muchova reacts to quarter-final win

11:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I don’t know what to say. It’s been an incredible two weeks and I’m just glad I’m still in the competition.

“The first set was very important. I didn’t serve it out so I’m glad I was able to break her. It was a little bit windy and I played with the wind. I’m glad it happened that way.”

Rolling into the final 4⃣



World No.43 @karomuchova7 is into the #RolandGarros SF for the first time, blasting past Pavlyuchenkova in straight-sets 7-5 6-2. pic.twitter.com/VM1XAQ1rNl — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2023

Karolina Muchova through to semi-finals after commanding win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No grand celebration from Karolina Muchova, a warm salute to the swelling Philippe-Chatrier crowd and then back to her bench with a broad smile, knowing there may yet be more to come. Either Elina Svitolina or Aryna Sabalenka will be up next for the 26-year-old as she seeks a first ever grand slam singles final berth.

Karolina Muchova through to semi-finals after commanding win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A year after leaving the tournament in tears after injury, Karolina Muchova is a French Open semi-finalist for the first time. The match never quite enlivened as it might have after an engaging first set, but the Czech had the better of most of it, pouncing on errors of increasing regularity from a fatiguing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to advance to the last four. 7-5, 6-2.

(Getty Images)

Karolina Muchova 7-5, 5-2 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’ll be interesting to see where Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova goes from here. She’s said she doesn’t fancy the grass court season, but the Russian clearly has plenty more to give in top level tennis after such a tough 2022, and while she’s not found her best touch today, she could well be a threat later in the season as she continues to build up her fitness and time on court.

A solid hold ensures that she makes Muchova serve out the match.

Karolina Muchova 7-5, 5-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All of the accuracy and energy has gone out of Pavlyuchenkova’s game, body wearied by the tournament and mind frazzling as she stares down a last eight exit. She tries her best to throw a couple of late punches, swinging a couple of big left backhand hooks, but there’s nothing doing. A hold to love for Muchova, and you’d say that’s match over.

Karolina Muchova 7-5, 4-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Muchova just takes a moment to compose herself before her next serve after slicing a volleyed winner at the net rather haphazardly like a stifled office worker swatting at a buzzing fly. She does so appropriately, sealing the hold with too much undue bother.

And a game later it’s Pavlyuchenkova riled, shouting in frustration, half at herself and half at her support team in the stands after failing to get her shoulder through a simple enough baseline backhand. Karolina Muchova moves two games away from a semi-final place.

Andy Murray begins road to Wimbledon with opening win at Surbiton Trophy

11:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Murray got his Wimbledon preparations up and running with a straight-sets win over Chung Hyeon in the opening round of the Surbiton Trophy.

Returning to grass for the first time since last year’s second-round defeat to John Isner at the All England Club, Murray encountered few problems as he saw off the challenge of the 27-year-old South Korean - who was playing just his third match since September 2020 due to a back injury.

Murray took the decision to skip the French Open in order to concentrate on his build-up to Wimbledon and the 36-year-old served impressively in his opening match of the grass-court season, which provided a solid base for a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win in 69 minutes.

Andy Murray begins road to Wimbledon with opening win at Surbiton Trophy

Karolina Muchova 7-5, 2-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A gritty hold from Pavlyuchenkova to keep herself in the match, following another of those delicate backhand drop shots with a powerful ace up the centre.

Karolina Muchova 7-5, 1-0 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just as in set one, Karolina Muchova is first and fastest into her work, breaking immediately. She misjudges a decision to come in to the net with a slightly weak approach shot, but Pavlyuchenkova takes a club to many and lands her lob long.

Karolina Muchova 7-5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While our focus will very much be on the singles last eight ties today, it’s a big day of doubles, too. Top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof aren’t off to the best of starts in the men’s doubles quarters, dropping the first set to Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers. It’s a mild surprise that the Spanish-speaking pair don’t already have at least one grand slam title together - they are two of the best respected doubles players in the game and things are looking good for another deep tournament run.

On serve in the second in that one on Court Simonne-Mathieu. On Suzanne-Lenglen, Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez are a set up on Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova, who you may remember benefitted from the controversial defaulting of Miyu Kato and her partner on Sunday.

Karolina Muchova takes first set of quarter-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the first set is hers, taken superbly after an impeccable forehand up the line is followed by a skewed return from Anastastia Pavlyuchenkova. 7-5 - the Czech strikes first in our first singles quarter-final of Roland Garros 2023.

(Getty Images)

Karolina Muchova 6-5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This ding-dong battle continues. Muchova is back ahead after a loose service game from the Russian is capped by an ugly double fault.

The Czech will have another chance to serve out the set.

Karolina Muchova 5-5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This match is brewing and bubbling away rather nicely, with the two players reasonably evenly matched so far. Pavlyuchenkova breaks back - we’re going to extra games with 49 minutes played.

Karolina Muchova 5-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Muchova breaks again! The Czech will serve for the set as she shows her offensive game, moving forward to biff a cross-court backhand by her opponent and then celebrating with a low-key pump of the fist as a Pavlyuchenkova error seals the break.

Karolina Muchova 4-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pavlyuchenkova holds and then gets to work on a second break, attacking a second serve at 0-15 but tugging her forehand a yard wide with an exasperated cry. There’s a clear emphasis from the Russian on getting after that second serve, but Muchova responds well, producing a stinging slice backhand that cuts beyond a charging Pavlyuchenkova to level things up once more.

Karolina Muchova 3-3 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You feel like Pavlyuchenkova is going to have to attack slightly more to power her way into this match. Muchova’s first serve has been rock solid so far but the Russian is able to force her on the defensive with a trio of meaty returns, including a typically forceful backhand.

And there’s a break! A kick serve sits up invitingly for Pavlyuchenkova to bring the sledgehammer down and level the match with a backhand return winner.

Karolina Muchova had made a strong start on serve but has just been broken (Getty Images)

Karolina Muchova 3-2 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Muchova covers the court like a fitted sheet, pouncing on any slight error from her opponent and earning two more break points with a push up the line that Pavlyuchenkova can’t hook back into play.

The Russian saves both and then a serve, driving a forehand volley to draw a rare flap of a backhand out of Muchova.

A couple more chances to extend her first set lead pass the Czech by as the game stretches through a series of deuces. The seventh of them eventually brings the breakthrough fo Pavlyuchenko, falling back into her chair with a thud and a relieved exhale after a hard-fought hold.

Karolina Muchova 3-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That will do Pavlyuchenkova some good, though, matching Muchova with a faultless hold with a deliciously deft backhand drop shot that leaves the Czech player stranded on the baseline.

But there are no signs of weakness from Muchova on serve. A sliding backhand volley and her margin is restored.

📣 Our first quarterfinal clash to kick off the day.



Muchova 🆚 Pavlyuchenkova starts now!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0UYKKG5P3u — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2023

Karolina Muchova 2-0 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely variety from Karolina Muchova, holding to love in her first service game. She looks mighty comfortable as she acquaints herself with Philippe-Chatrier for the first time in match play.

Karolina Muchova 1-0 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slightly sloppy start from the Russian, giving Muchova a second serve to attack and then limply conceding the first point with a groundstroke that sails a foot or two long. A punchier forehand also drifts too far.

Muchova is next to err but soon earns two break points with a crisp winner up the line after opening up room on her forehands side. A backhand into the net and the 26-year-old is up and amongst things with a relatively comfortable opening break.

Karolina Muchova 0-0 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A modest early crowd welcomes the two players to court with polite applause. Pavlyuchenkova will serve first, wiping hair away from beneath her visor, with Muchova crouched and ready to return.

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is Karolina Muchova’s first time on Philippe-Chatrier - a big day for the Czech, who has been uber impressive so far this year, dropping only a single set on her way to the quarter finals. Can she use her varied strokeplay to challenge the Russian?

There is the possibility of a few showers sweeping through Paris later today but it is a pleasant morning at Roland-Garros, with the temperature beginning to climb up towards the twenties.

French Open quarter finals begin

10:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, we’ve reached quarter-final day one at Roland-Garros, with the focus more fully on Court Philippe-Chatrier for four intriguing last eight ties. The big two men’s favourites come later but the morning action sees the women take centre stage, with that potentially spicy match between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka whetting the appetite.

But up first today is an equally fascinating encounter - Karolina Muchova is a French Open quarter-finalist for the first time but faces a tough test against a rejuvenated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with the 2021 runner-up back to her best after a long injury lay-off last year.

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 10 as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in action

09:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve reached the quarter-final stage at the French Open, with the first semi-finalists set to be revealed on Tuesday at Roland Garros.

The dream semi-final of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz is now just one victory away for each man but their quarter-final opponents won’t roll over without a fight. Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s all-time record by reaching his 17th French Open quarter-final but now faces talented 11th seed Karen Khachanov, while Alcaraz has looked like a champion in waiting with his performances so far but dangerous fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will likely give the Spaniard all he can handle in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, the women’s quarter-finals feature perhaps the most interesting and impactful match of the entire tournament. In the biggest sporting clash between a Ukrainian and a Belarusian since Russia – with the backing of Belarus –invaded Ukraine over a year ago, Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka.

French Open order of play - Tuesday 6 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Not before 19:15

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 10 as Djokovic and Alcaraz in action

