French Open LIVE: Scores and updates as Novak Djokovic makes winning start at Roland Garros

The French Open continues at Roland Garros today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Novak Djokovic enters the fray as he bids for a record-breaking 23rd grand slam singles title, looking to add to the French Open crowns he claimed in 2016 and 2021. With clay-court king Rafael Nadal missing this year’s tournament through injury, the 36-year-old Serbian looks to have the perfect opportunity to further cement his greatness and USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic is his first opponent this afternoon.

Djokovic’s main contender for the men’s title appears to be young pretender Carlos Alcaraz, who has lit up the tennis world since bursting on to the scene. The 20-year-old is already a grand slam winner after claiming last year’s US Open and could dominate men’s tennis in a post-Djokovic-Nadal-Federer world. Italy’s Flavio Cobolli is his first-round opponent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere today, Britain’s Cameron Norrie dramatically beat home favourite Benoit Paire in five sets, while the women’s draw sees the likes of Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko get their campaigns underway.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open latest scores and updates

The 2023 French Open continues at Roland Garros with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz among those in action

French Open Day 2 order of play

Where can I watch the French Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic progresses past hard-hitting youngster Aleksandar Kovacevic (6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1))

Briatin’s Cameron Norrie fights back to beat home favourite Benoit Paire in five sets (7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4)

Caroline Garcia 2-1 Wang Xiyu

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The left-handed Wang has her own first serve weapon, though, using it effectively to get on the board.

Caroline Garcia 2-0 Wang Xiyu

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A confident first two games from the fifth seed. Four thumping serves and the simplest of holds.

Caroline Garcia 1-0 Wang Xiyu

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely start from Caroline Garcia, surviving a slip on her second break point to crunch an inside-out forehand winner.

Next on Court Philippe-Chatrier...

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...is Caroline Garcia, the fifth seed and seeking a good run on home soil. The 29-year-old isn’t always at her happiest or best on clay, but the courts are said to be playing quicker this week, which may just suit last year’s WTA Finals winner.

She’s got Wang Xiyu for first round company.

Shoulder injury forces Jack Draper out of French Open

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jack Draper suffered more physical problems at the French Open when a left shoulder problem forced him to pull out during his first-round clash with Tomas Etcheverry.

The 21-year-old has struggled with hip and abdominal problems this season but declared himself fully fit ahead of the year’s second grand slam.

However, it became clear in the eighth game that Draper was ailing physically again when he started to serve underarm.

He managed to hold serve to make it 4-4 but Argentinian Etcheverry claimed the next two games to take the opening set, after which a resigned-looking Draper called the trainer.

He took some pills and tried to play on but, trailing 0-30 in the second game of the second set, pulled the plug and shook hands with his opponent before trudging off court.

Story continues

There is no doubt about Draper’s potential but, rather like his former junior compatriot Emma Raducanu, his body has so far been unable to hold up to the rigours of top-level tennis.

He will now hope this issue does not seriously impact his grass-court prospects, with Wimbledon starting in five weeks.

PA

Shoulder injury forces Jack Draper out of French Open

Around the courts...

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few updates from elsewhere:

On Suzanne Lenglen, Elina Avanesyan and Belinda Bencic have shared the first two sets to take their match to a decider.

Stan Wawrinka and Albert Ramos Viñolas are rolling back the years, with the Swiss (three years his 35-year-old opponent’s senior) up 7-6, 6-4, 6-7 with no games yet completed in the fourth set.

Dominic Thiem’s hopes of recapturing some of his best form appear faint, though - the Austrian is a set and a break down against Pedro Cachin.

Novak Djokovic beats Aleksandar Kovacevic

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marton Fucsovics is next up for Djokovic in the second round - the Hungarian has never beaten the 22-time Grand Slam winner, but has shown glimpses of good form at both the Australian and Italian Open this season.

Novak Djokovic through to second round

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A howitzer of a forehand flies by Aleksandar Kovacevic and that’s that - Novak Djokovic is through! 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

A valiant effort from the young American, who has plenty more days like this to come, you’d have to say. But the final result was never in doubt.

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-6 (3-0) Aleksandar Kovacevic

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big match Djokovic re-emerges, getting a mini-break and then slamming down two fierce first serves to build his lead.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-6 Aleksandar Kovacevic

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tie break time, which looked unlikely about 15 minutes ago. Can the American take us deeper?

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-6 Aleksandar Kovacevic

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slight wobble at 40-0 but Kovacevic is ahead in the third set for the first time. Djokovic, still rubbing at those irritated eyes, will serve to try and force a tie-break.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-5 Aleksandar Kovacevic

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ooh, hello! Djokovic has just been disturbed here, wiping dust and sweat from his eyes and then ceding two points rather easily to given Kovacevic the chance to prolong the encounter.

Break point one. Thumping exchange of forehands...into the net! Kovacevic breaks!

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 Aleksandar Kovacevic

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Novak Djokovic is twice forced to pause, first by the rather gusty wind that is beginning to sweep quite large amounts of the fine clay across the Philippe-Chatrier surface, and then to retrieve a replacement racquet after his strings go at 0-15.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few whistles of delight from the crowd as Aleksandar Kovacevic holds what may well be his final service game.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-3 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Make that one game away. A hold to love.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 4-3 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And it appears Kovacevic may have won at least some of the crowd over - Djokovic is booed as he celebrates a glorious winner perhaps a little over-enthusiastically given the circumstances. Anyway, he’s two games away from a second round meeting with Márton Fucsovics.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 3-3 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A break back for Aleksandar Kovacevic! A great ovation from the Philippe Chatrier crowd in recognition of a merited moment for the American, his hard-hitting forehands drawing enough errors from Djokovic to move level in the third set.

Cameron Norrie comes through five-set battle with home favourite Benoit Paire

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Norrie survived a five-set battle with Frenchman Benoit Paire and the lively Roland Garros crowd to keep British hopes in the singles alive.

There looked set to be a British wipe-out for the second time in four editions in Paris when Norrie trailed 4-2 in the deciding set on Suzanne Lenglen after Jack Draper was forced to retire injured.

But 14th seed Norrie showed his battling qualities again to pull off a 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory after three hours and 33 minutes.

Cameron Norrie comes through five-set battle with home favourite Benoit Paire

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 2-1 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kovacevic gets a game back. He’s had a really encouraging year at Challenger level, winning a couple of tournaments in the United States, and is hovering around the fringes of the top 100. On this evidence, he’s definitely got the right skillset to climb higher - he’s given Djokovic some real issues today.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime is gone - the men’s tenth seed exits in straight sets to Fabio Fognini. An upset, yes, but you always fancied the Italian to give FAA trouble.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 2-0 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of break points aren’t capitalised upon by Aleksandar Kovacevic, before Novak Djokovic is angered after “let” is called on what appears to be a valid first serve. It isn’t the first time that has happened so far, with Djokovic remonstrating with the umpire to check the automatic system, which appears to be malfunctioning. “I believe you,” the official suggests, but stresses he can’t overrule the technology.

Djokovic nonetheless releases his frustration at big net tech by barking his delight at moving into advantage, and then sealing the game.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 1-0 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few other bits of note from around the courts at Roland-Garros: Denis Shapovalov is through, requiring five sets but outlasting Brandon Nakashima; Fabio Fognini is close to a major win, with tenth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the mire at two sets and a break down; and 2019 runner-up Markéta Vondroušová is a set and 3-0 up against the talented Alycia Parks, a winner in Lyon in February but now looking likely for an early exit on French Open debut.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit more oomph in the serve from Novak Djokovic today, it would seem, pushing somewhere close to his top speeds as he secures the second set.

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 5-1 Aleksandar Kovacevic

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You feel a little for Kovacevic - he’s played some really good stuff in this match, with few signs of the nerves that might usually accompany a grand slam main draw debut. But, like so many others before him, he just can’t keep up with Djokovic’s accuracy and endurance.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 4-1 Aleksandar Kovacevic

13:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But there is the second break for Djokovic, taken with a little flicked backhand across court as he moved up towards the net.

Novak Djokovic 6-3, 2-1 Aleksandar Kovacevic

13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine win for Cameron Norrie, and a much-needed bit of good news for those at British tennis HQ - Norrie is the sole British representative still in the French Open after Dan Evans’s defeat yesterday and the sad news about Jack Draper’s injury-enforced retirement earlier today.

Our focus now switches more fully to Philippe Chatrier, where Novak Djokovic looks in good touch - the Serbian is a set and a break in front of Aleksandar Kovacevic, though the American has just produced three very impressive points to prevent Djokovic breaking again.

Cameron Norrie reacts after reaching French Open second round

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It was an amzing match. All credit to Benoit - it’s nice to see him back competing really hard. We put on a good show, both of us. Thank you to everyone for the support for both players, it was amazing.

“I was a little fortunate that it went my way in the fifth set there. Pleased to be through after a really tough one.

“When he is serving well and coming forward, using that backhand and being aggressive, it is really difficult. I had to fight back really hard. I need to rest up and get ready for the next one. I believe I play another French guy [Lucas Pouille], so it’s going to be a similar atmosphere. I’m looking forward to it.”

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Benoit Paire

13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a serious win for the 14th seed, who really had to battle. Benoit Paire produced comfortably his best tennis this year to push the left-hander all the way, drawing on the fervent support of the Suzanne Lenglen crowd to put himself on the brink of victory.

But Norrie is through - and the only British player in the second round.

Cameron Norrie beats Benoit Paire in five sets

13:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There it is! An extraordinary win for Cameron Norrie, fighting back from a break down in the final set decider to knock out the home favourite!

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 5-4 Benoit Paire

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

0-30! Benoit Paire calls down the umpire and fixes his gaze on the mark left by a loopy Norrie shot that just brushes the chalk - the umpire waves Paire’s protests away.

A chance...but a brilliant backhand, Paire’s 70th winner of the match, keeps him alive.

But then the stroke lets him down! Skewed out on the left. Two match points.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 5-4 Benoit Paire

13:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slight scare for Norrie as Paire gets ahead in the game, but the 14th seed forces the Frenchman to serve to stay in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic wins first set against Aleksandar Kovacevic

13:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid stuff from one of our two big men’s competition favourites this year - strong on first serve, impeccable on his second, and one break (6-3) is enough for Novak Djokovic to go in front against his young American opponent.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-4 Benoit Paire

13:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Life in Cameron Norrie yet. Benoit Paire just lets his concentration slip for a couple of points, and a whipped forehand up the line gives the British player two break points.

The first is saved after an exchange at the net, but not the second, a crisp Norrie return leaving a charing Paire beaten. Back on serve!

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-4 Benoit Paire

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital hold for Cameron Norrie to keep his fingernails clinging on.

Over on Court Simonne-Mathieu, it’s upset alert time - Fabio Fognini is always troublesome first round fare and the fiery Italian is a set and a break up against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the tenth seed.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 2-4 Benoit Paire

13:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Benoit Paire looks remarkably calm. He’s using the crowd’s energy perfectly, righting his focus between points as he holds to move two games away from the second round.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 2-3 Benoit Paire

13:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A snappy hold from Cameron Norrie, with Benoit Paire punching a pair of backhands into the upper reaches of the net.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 1-3 Benoit Paire

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just across the Roland-Garros complex, Novak Djokovic has broken to lead 5-2 in the first set against Aleksandar Kovacevic. A shame for the young American, who had startd promisingly.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 1-3 Benoit Paire

13:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thrice Cameron Norrie earns break points, and thrice Benoit Paire saves them, the Frenchman waving his arms to encourage the crowd into now familiar chants of his name.

A crunching ace. Paire extends his advantage and the crowd are having riotous fun.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 1-2 Benoit Paire

13:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Norrie holds to at least give himself a foothold.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 0-2 Benoit Paire

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a special atmosphere on Suzanne Lenglen, barely an empty seat in sight as Benoit Paire lifts his level again. Up they all go together as the final set lead swells to a roar.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 0-1 Benoit Paire

13:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The deciding set is underway on Suzanne Lenglen. Cameron Norrie is Britain’s sole remaining participant in both the men’s and women’s draws at the 2023 French Open - Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were lost ahead of the tournament, Dan Evans lost yesterday and Jack Draper has been forced out of his first round match with a shoulder issue.

Can Norrie keep fighting? It’s not the best of starts after the resumption, Benoit Paire taking the third of three break points.

Novak Djokovic 1-1 Aleksandar Kovacevic

12:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, we’ll keep a close eye on that decider, but Novak Djokovic’s first round encounter is also up and running. The two-time French Open winner holds in his first service game, but a nifty half-volley allows Kovacevic to level in an impressive first go at serving in a Grand Slam proper.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 Benoit Paire

12:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’re going the distance - two lovely, loquacious ground strokes seal another Cameron Norrie break and the fourth set.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 5-1 Benoit Paire

12:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Five games in a row to the big southpaw. Perhaps time for Benoit Paire to start conserving his efforts for the decider.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 4-1 Benoit Paire

12:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Momentum appears to have completely swung back towards the 14th seed, drawing errors easily from his French oppponent to break to love.

It appears we may well be going to five sets.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper is OUT - the 21-year-old’s shoulder injury has forced his retirement against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. A real shame for a player already becoming much too familiar with the treatment table.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 3-1 Benoit Paire

12:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A swift hold from Norrie, building on the break as he looks to hit back in the fourth set.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic about to begin

12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two players are out on court on centre, Novak Djokovic reacquainting himself with the Paris show court and ready to begin his hunt for title number 23 against a man making his grand slam debut.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 2-1 Benoit Paire

12:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aha - bad Benoit may be back. An almost desultory forehand is tugged into the tramlines as Norrie breaks.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 1-1 Benoit Paire

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A worry for Norrie as he gives up a break point, but some fighting spirit and clever positional play work him back into the game to ensure Paire’s momentum doesn’t continue to build.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 0-1 Benoit Paire

12:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not proving a particularly good opening couple of days for the already reduced number of Brits in Paris - not only is Norrie struggling on Suzanne Lenglen, but over on Court Nine, Jack Draper has been forced to serve underarm due to another injury issue. The youngster has dropped the first set to Tomas Martín Etcheverry.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 0-1 Benoit Paire

12:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Next up over on the other show court will be Novak Djokovic’s opening match of Roland-Garros 2023, but for now we’ll be sticking with Benoit Paire’s attempts to seal victory against 14th seed Cameron Norrie.

A solid hold marks a good start to set four.

Sloane Stephens knocks out Karolina Pliskova

12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all over on Philippe Chatrier - a major victory for former finalist Sloane Stephens, knocking out Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. 6-0, 6-4 - solid work from the American, who will next face either Varvara Gracheva or Dalma Gálfi.

33 - This Century, only Serena Williams (64) and Venus Williams (40) have won more main draw matches at the Roland Garros than Sloane Stephens (33) among American female players. Feeling.#RolandGarros📷 | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/r1vb1HZFbT — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 29, 2023

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 Benoit Paire

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But listen to the noise! A clenched fist, a turn to the crowd, and Benoit Paire is two sets to one in front.

Cameron Norrie has never won a five-setter - he’ll have to break that duck, or his French Open is over.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 3-5 Benoit Paire

12:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. Bad habits creep back in as Benoit Paire attempts to close out the set and a smattering of errors gift Norrie another game.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 2-5 Benoit Paire

12:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Norrie stops the rot with a much-needed hold, but Paire will serve for the set.

Still on serve on Philippe Chatrier, by the way, in the second set - though Karolina Pliskova needs to hold to keep her match with Sloane Stephens alive.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 1-5 Benoit Paire

12:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hold to love. Benoit Paire rubs his great tangle of a beard approvingly.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 1-4 Benoit Paire

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paire repeatedly gets advantage but can’t quite put Norrie away, the 14th seed battling on.

That’s lovely, though, fooling Norrie with the eyes as he clips a little low forehand up the line past the stranded Brit. Break point...4-1!

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 1-3 Benoit Paire

12:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is the most consistently focussed and energetic Benoit Paire I’ve seen for a little while. He’s recognising a real opportunity here to claim a major first round scalp, drawing on the crowd’s support to lift him.

He takes Norrie to deuce in the Brit’s next service game.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 1-3 Benoit Paire

12:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another early concession of a break from Cameron Norrie, and Paire builds on it by taking the fourth game. Norrie just looks a little untidy now, swatting at balls with little precision and needing to lift his game again as we near the two-hour mark in the encounter.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 1-1 Benoit Paire

12:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One game each way. On serve in the opening third set exchanges.

Making a better fist of things on Philippe Chatrier is Karolina Pliskova, one set down against Sloane Stephens. That is also on serve so far at 2-2 in the second.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 0-0 Benoit Paire

11:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A big gulp out of the water bottle from Norrie as he returns to court. Can he find more of his attacking game and push Paire back more consistently?

He’ll serve first in the third.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6 Benoit Paire

11:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Surprisingly, that’s the first set that Benoit Paire has taken off Cameron Norrie. The Frenchman enjoyed it, too, drawing on that Parisian support. 17 winners from the veteran in that set.

Norrie disappears before the resumption, perhaps just needing to refresh and reset.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6 Benoit Paire

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Suzanne Lenglen crowd roars as a Norrie approach shot is called wide, the umpire leaping down from his chair like an eager lifeguard to rush over and confirm it landed out. Set point...and the crowd roars as their home hero squares things up in the match.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-5 Benoit Paire

11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paire gets to 0-30 as he tries to snatch both break and set, but squanders the opportunity as a pair of meaty forehands from Norrie knock him back.

The leftie forces Paire to serve out the set.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-5 Benoit Paire

11:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Interspersed among the errors has been some glorious stroke-making from Paire, particularly on his stronger backhand side. He’s so lovely to watch when that big two-hander is working fully.

A lob leaves him one game away from taking the second set.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-4 Benoit Paire

11:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yep, Stephens seals it out to take the first set to love. First time she’s bagelled Pliskova, who needs to fix things quickly.

In our featured morning match, a hold apiece.

Over on Philippe-Chatrier...

11:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...Sloane Stephens is off to a rip-roaring start against Karolina Pliskova, the 16th seed. The American, a finalist at Roland-Garros in 2018, is 5-0 up in the first set.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 2-3 Benoit Paire

11:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A much more placid game. Norrie holds.

The home crowd in Paris showing Benoit Paire love after this point 🥰@benoitpaire | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BE7FrK8kKA — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 29, 2023

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 1-3 Benoit Paire

11:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That moment seems to have just got Norrie’s synapses firing a little faster, the 14th seed lifting his energy and intensity in response to the injustice. He gets two break points, but Benoit Paire saves both of them, the second with his latest productive approach to the net.

A third goes begging, too, as Paire emphatically finds the fifth row on the bounce with a towering overhead. Ace down the centre, Norrie’s forehand drifts long; having failed to in the first set, Paire ensures he adds to his tally immediately after breaking.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 1-2 Benoit Paire

11:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Norrie engages the umpire in debate after he’s docked a point for being deemed to have hindered Benoit Paire with a grunt. You can sort of understand his frustration - the noise was both minimal and some time before Paire approached his next forehand.

Anyway, break point...and finally Paire takes one!

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 1-1 Benoit Paire

11:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paire is battling a rather clunky forehand, but fights through a handful of mistakes to level things up in the set.

Cameron Norrie 7-5, 1-0 Benoit Paire

11:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Simple enough start to set two for the Brit.

Cameron Norrie 7-5 Benoit Paire

11:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The best part of an hour of tennis and eventually Cam Norrie emerges one set in front. The 14th seed was nowhere near where he’d have liked to be, struggling to put Benoit Paire on the back foot, but he showed his fight to eventually capitalise on errors from the Frenchman that came a little too regularly. That might just dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm, which feels crucial with so much support for Paire on Suzanne Lenglen.

Into set two...

Cameron Norrie 7-5 Benoit Paire

11:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And after all of that squabbling over the eleventh game, Cameron Norrie seals the set by breaking an error-prone Benoit Paire.

Cameron Norrie 6-5 Benoit Paire

11:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This has been a corking first set. All of the intensity and aggression is coming from Paire, mixing errors with winners, but Norrie is finding big first serves just when he needs them and staying alive in enough points to continue to be right in the contest.

The British has now saved seven break points and takes the eleventh game as a disappointed Paire slumps into his chair.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 5-5 Benoit Paire

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some more gesticulation from Benoit Paire as another decision fron a line judge rules in Norrie’s favour. A backhand into the net two points later prompts a growl of frustration, Paire frustrated by his failure to capitalise at 15-30.

The umpire is out of his chair as another close call on the right is questioned by the Frenchman...it’s out! Break point...and another powerless backhand lets it slip.

Norrie double faults. Can Paire take this chance? Not quite, but Norrie is having some trouble with his ball tosses, and twice errs again to give the Frenchman a third opportunity of the game...

Which also isn’t taken. On we go.

Cameron Norrie 5-5 Benoit Paire

10:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paire fights back from 0-30, setting up game point with a slammed ace that kisses the T. Norrie manages to stay alive in the game, but is wrong-footed after Paire nudges into advantage.

We’re going long. Five apiece.

Novak Djokovic arrives at Roland-Garros

10:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Novak Djokovic begins his 2023 French Open campaign against Aleksandar Kovacevic in a little while, and is beginning to ready himself for first round action.

Cameron Norrie 5-4 Benoit Paire

10:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Norrie holds.

Cameron Norrie 4-4 Benoit Paire

10:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The noise lifts on Suzanne Lenglen again, Cameron Norrie misreading the bounce as he tries to launch into a forehand and giving his opponent another break point.

Oh, that’s loose. Paire was ahead in the point after a powerful attacking reply to Norrie’s second serve, but just got ahead of himself, finding the net with Norrie beginning to struggle to stay in the rally.

It’s a similar story two points later to take things back to deuce. 20 unforced errors from Paire already.

Cameron Norrie 4-4 Benoit Paire

10:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lucky! A first winner of the match from Norrie, clipping the net cord with a cross-court answer to Paire’s latest soft touch, with the ball skipping merrily off both the divider and then the surface with Paire unable to retrieve it.

Advantage Norrie; game Norrie. Paire pushes a backhand too long to cede serve - back to all square.

Cameron Norrie 3-4 Benoit Paire

10:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New balls for Paire to enjoy, hoping to put himself within a game of taking the first set. He’s looked good whenever he’s come to the net so far, another guided volley nudging him in front.

But that’s more like it from Norrie, patrolling the baseline and keeping Paire moving left and right. Break point earned...but not taken, Paire forcing an error with a disguised drop shot. Deuce.

Cameron Norrie 3-4 Benoit Paire

10:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Benoit Paire is feeling the love of the crowd, great cries of his name as he lobs an approaching Norrie with just enough oomph to clear the lanky Brit.

Oh, Benoit! Two basic, basic forehands ended up tangled in the net, letting 0-30 go without Norrie having to play a shot in anger.

Break point, though, as Norrie errs. Yes! The first game against the head for the Frenchman, with Norrie dragging a forehand wide.

Cameron Norrie 3-3 Benoit Paire

10:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A delightful forehand from Paire to earn advantage, whipping through the backside of the ball with serious elan. An ace and the game is his.

Cameron Norrie 3-2 Benoit Paire

10:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The errors are just starting to come from Paire. He slips to 0-40 with a rather meek double fault, bouncing awkwardly on an ankle as he grimaces after appearing to suffer some sort of injury in one of those earlier skids.

Norrie twice finds the net cord to reliniquish two break points. Can he take the third? No. Back to deuce. Good from Paire.

Cameron Norrie 3-2 Benoit Paire

10:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Benoit Paire’s eyes widen as a line call doesn’t go his way, prompting the intervention of the umpire. Norrie stands and waits and takes another game with a powerful serve that his opponent can’t get back.

Cameron Norrie 2-2 Benoit Paire

10:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A straightforward hold from Paire to again draw level.

Cameron Norrie 2-1 Benoit Paire

10:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paire is still sliding about, half Yuzuru Hanyu, half Bambi, as a couple of Norrie errors keep him in the third game. Not to be - another slip from the Frenchman and the left-hander holds serve.

Cameron Norrie 1-1 Benoit Paire

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A ripple of applause around the arena as Paire slides deftly up to the net to put away a point with a neat backhand volley. The Frenchman climbs to 30-15 with a crisp cross-court backhand that beats Norrie to the corner.

A double fault sees one game point go awry; an ace ensures Paire levels things up.

Cameron Norrie 1-0 Benoit Paire

10:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were a few problems yesterday with players struggling to keep their feet on some slippery clay not yet dried by the morning sun. Benoit Paire takes a tumble as he bashes a backhand into the net to drop the opening two points, returning to his bench to check the tread on his shoes, chuntering away beneath his bushy beard.

The first extended rally of the match ends with a wild topspin forehand from the Frenchman, giving Norrie two game points. A long backhand from Paire gives Norrie first blood.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire

10:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Norrie will serve first, the leftie with a hefty layer of zinc suncream dragged across the centre of his face.

Off we go - the round one encounter is up and running.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire

10:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loud cheers from a swelling crowd in Paris as Benoit Paire’s name is called at Roland-Garros. There were a few boos as Norrie emerged, perhaps relating to his recent run-in with Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic blasts Cameron Norrie ‘attitude’ after fiery Italian Open match

French Open Day 2 - Tough start for Cameron Norrie

10:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, into today’s action, and our major focus this morning will be on Cameron Norrie, seeded 14th. The British player has endured a mixed clay season, and appeared to be struggling a little physically last week in a semi-final exit against Francisco Cerundolo in Lyon.

It’s a tough little starter for Norrie, too. France’s Benoit Paire is always feisty, particularly on home soil, and an unpredictability that Norrie will have to keep his cool against.

French Open Day 2 - what happened yesterday?

10:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Britain’s already small contingent at the French Open was reduced to two on the opening day when Dan Evans lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The British number two branded his performance “shocking” in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat, while the main talking point of second seed Aryna Sabalenka’s victory over Marta Kostyuk came after the match when the Roland Garros crowd booed Ukrainian Kostyuk for not shaking her Belarusian opponent’s hand.

Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a scare against Jiri Vesely but his fellow Greek Maria Sakkari was an early faller, the eighth seed losing to Czech Karolina Muchova for the second year in a row in Paris.

Here’s a round-up of the best of the Day One action at Roland-Garros.

French Open day 1: British singles contingent down to two after Dan Evans loses

French Open Day 2

09:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sun is shining in Paris, a day for pale colours among the red dust. It’s quite the line-up today, headlined by Novak Djokovic starting his hunt for history as he eyes grand slam singles crown number 23 in the absence of his great rival.

‘I don’t miss him’: Novak Djokovic jokes about Rafael Nadal’s French Open absence

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 2 including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

09:48 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz begin their bids to win the French Open on Day 2 at Roland Garros.

Heavyweights in the men’s tournament, a meeting on clay in Paris between the pair is one of the most-anticipated head-to-heads in sport.

In the women’s tournament, Caroline Garcia will hope the home crowd can drive her deep into the second grand slam of the year, with a first-round match against Xiyu Wang.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka shone on Day 1, with her power too much for Marta Kostyuk, with the Ukrainian refusing to shake hands and subsequently booed by the French crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second day of the tournament.

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 2 including Djokovic and Alcaraz

French Open 2023

09:44 , Luke Baker

Welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the 2023 French Open from Roland Garros. The tournament really kicks off in earnest today with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in action