French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as third round begins

The French Open third round is underway as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz returns to top billing on Friday.

Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continues his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.

Djokovic remains on a collision course with world No 1 Alcaraz, who faces Denis Shapovalov in the night session. Sabalenka resumes her bid for consecutive grand slam titles against Kamilla Rakhimova after being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win.

On Thursday, fourth seed Casper Ruud and holder Iga Swiatek stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open, but Jannik Sinner later squandered two match points in his five-set loss to German Daniel Altmaier in an epic battle lasting more than five hours.

French Open order of play - Friday 2 June

09:47 , Jamie Braidwood

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10:45

Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 20:15

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov

Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzmann

Simonne-Mathieu

From 10:00

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Blinkova

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti

Karolina Muchova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

For the full order of play, click here

How to watch the French Open 2023

09:46 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open latest

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open throughout the day: