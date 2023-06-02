French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as third round begins
The French Open third round is underway as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz returns to top billing on Friday.
Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continues his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.
Djokovic remains on a collision course with world No 1 Alcaraz, who faces Denis Shapovalov in the night session. Sabalenka resumes her bid for consecutive grand slam titles against Kamilla Rakhimova after being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win.
On Thursday, fourth seed Casper Ruud and holder Iga Swiatek stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open, but Jannik Sinner later squandered two match points in his five-set loss to German Daniel Altmaier in an epic battle lasting more than five hours.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:
French Open latest scores and updates
Where can I watch the French Open 2023?
French Open order of play as third round begins
Novak Djokovic faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid latest controversy
Jannik Sinner stunned by unseeded Daniel Altmaier in five-set epic
French Open order of play - Friday 2 June
09:47 , Jamie Braidwood
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10:45
Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens
Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 20:15
Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov
Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10:00
Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego
Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzmann
Simonne-Mathieu
From 10:00
Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Blinkova
Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti
Karolina Muchova vs Irina-Camelia Begu
For the full order of play, click here
How to watch the French Open 2023
09:46 , Jamie Braidwood
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open latest
09:45 , Jamie Braidwood
