French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as second round begins

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the fourth day of play at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are on a collision course in Paris after landing in the same half of the draw and both progressed in straight sets on Monday. But Djokovic was again at the centre of controversy with a message about Kosovo that risked inflaming political tensions in his home region.

Aryna Sabalenka, another player caught up in controversy after her win over Ukraine’s Mara Kostyuk, resumes her French Open bid while France’s Caroline Garica is in action too.

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, faces home favourite Lucas Pouille in the evening session as the British No 1 takes on a French opponent for the second consecutive round.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open latest scores and updates

French Open Day 4 order of play

Where can I watch the French Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in second-round action at Roland Garros

Second seed Daniil Medvedev stunned by unfancied Thiago Seyboth Wild

Who is Thiago Seyboth Wild? Former tennis prodigy who beat Daniil Medvedev

Roberto Carballes Baena 3-5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Tsitsipas is now only a game away from a one set lead, twice up to the net tidily on his way to a hold to 15.

Roberto Carballes Baena 3-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Carballes Baena does have a title on clay this year, winning an ATP 250 event in Morocco in April. You can see why he can be a danger on this surface, with the ability to stay in points and manipulate the court, and he just needs to do a little more of that. Aside from the break, he’s held serve strongly so far, but I’m not sure he’s got the firepower to really consistently challenge Tsitsipas.

Roberto Carballes Baena 2-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You just sense Roberto Carballes Baena is being dragged out of his comfort zone a little here, searching for shots rather than staying in rallies. On four occasions in Stefanos Tsitsipas’s latest service game he takes on ambitious, aggressive strokes early in the sequence, with none hitting the mark.

Roberto Carballes Baena 2-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Roberto Carballes Baena has rather less difficulty completing his hold.

On Court Simonne-Mathieu, Storm Hunter (formerly Sanders) if off to, well, a stormer, 4-1 up against Elina Svitolina. Neither woman has yet really hit their serving groove, but that’s a punchy opening from the Australian, who impressed in qualifying.

Roberto Carballes Baena 1-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down comes the chair umpire for a gander at the centre service line after both players disagree with the line judge’s call of out. Yep, that Tsitsipas serve had caught a little sliver of white, as Carballes Baena also suspected. 15-all.

No doubt about that one. A second ace of the game and it’s 40-30, but a high hop takes Tsitsipas’ top edge as he tries to go on the offensive.

Deuce, and another error from the Greek, flapping a forehand into the net. But that’s much better, chucking a lovely backhand passing shot by Carballes Baena at the net to save the break point. Seven winners already for Tsitsipas. He holds from there.

Roberto Carballes Baena 1-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The match clock stops action as it flops on to the clay with a clonk, with Stefanos Tsitsipas frowning having been on the front foot in a rally at 15-30. A completely fair call from the umpire to halt proceedings, but the Greek isn’t happy as he then tugs a forehand wide having again been looking to play proactively.

That’s good, though, Tsitsipas managing the point nicely and putting away a forehand winner after creating space with a well-directed inside out stroke. Break point taken - the fifth seed goes in front.

Roberto Carballes Baena 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over to Stefanos Tsitsipas, then, long hair bouncing around beneath a black headband, the one-handed backhand starting to flow. A couple of errors on that side allow Carballes Baena to force deuce, but the 2021 finalist takes the next two points and is up and running.

Roberto Carballes Baena 1-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very competent start from the tidy Carballes Baena, finding the net with a backhand but otherwise smooth in an opening hold.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, the two men are out on court and ready to get going, half of the Suzanne-Lenglen court cast in shadow as the sun rises to the right. The Spaniard will kick things off, and takes the first two points without too much trouble as both players work into their stride.

French Open Day 4

09:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The temperature is due to climb a little higher in Paris today, nudging up towards 30 degrees celsius. Early reports the bothersome gusting breeze that has caused plenty of issues over the last couple of days is still blowing, too - though perhaps not quite with the same strength.

Kosovo Tennis Federation to call for Novak Djokovic fine over on-camera message

09:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One story to monitor before Novak Djokovic faces Marton Fucsovics in the second round tonight - the 22-time Grand Slam singles winner could face punishment for his scribble on the camera about Kosovo after his round one win.

Kosovo Tennis Federation to call for Novak Djokovic fine over on-camera message

French Open Day 4

09:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Daniil Medvedev’s defeat yesterday really was the shock of the tournament so far, a man favoured by many to make his deepest run yet at the clay court major finding himself deposited out of the championship before he had even got going. Full credit to Thiago Seyboth Wild, who looks a real, real talent.

What price on something similar today? Well, we aren’t expecting another result like that but we’ll begin our day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, where Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fifth seed, faces Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who has the skill on this surface to trouble the Greek.

French Open Day 4

09:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good morning. We’re about 15 minutes away from the action getting underway at Roland-Garros, and cricket is Day Four a doozy. The schedule is packed full of seeds like a garden centre: Jessica Pegula, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Garcia...and that’s just those on the two show courts.

Mirra Andreeva feels Andy Murray may be her good luck charm after French Open progress

09:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva believes Andy Murray is her lucky charm after she claimed her first senior grand slam victory at the French Open.

The Russian, who only celebrated her birthday last month, has been making rapid strides in the women’s game and brushed aside experienced American Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2 6-1 at Roland Garros.

That followed a breakthrough week at the Madrid Open when Andreeva reached the fourth round and revealed herself to be a big fan of Murray.

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva feels Andy Murray may be her good luck charm

Who is Thiago Seyboth Wild? Former tennis prodigy stuns Daniil Medvedev at French Open

09:35 , Luke Baker

Thiago Seyboth Wild produced one of the biggest-ever upsets at the French Open as the world No 172 sent the second seed Daniil Medvedev crashing out of Roland Garros.

Seyboth Wild had not won a Tour-level match all year and arrived in Paris without a main-draw win at a grand slam, but produced a stunning performance to defeat Medvedev in five sets.

It was the fifth time Medvedev, the world No 2, had lost in the first round of the French Open but the Russian actually came into the tournament as one of the favourites after winning the Rome title last week and his improved form on clay.

Seyboth Wild, 23, was playing a fifth set for the first time but prevailed 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 6-3 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Who is Thiago Seyboth Wild? Former tennis prodigy stuns Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev dumped out of French Open in first round by Thiago Seyboth Wild

09:27 , Luke Baker

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was the first big casualty of the French Open after losing in five sets to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in the opening round.

On the court where Brazilian great Gustavo Kuerten lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires three times, 23-year-old Seyboth Wild delighted the Philippe Chatrier crowd with his attacking tennis.

After winning the opening set, he looked to have blown his chance when he failed to convert a 6-4 lead in the second-set tie-break and missed the easiest of overheads to hand Medvedev the set.

The Russian comfortably won the third as well but Seyboth Wild fought back brilliantly in the fourth and broke the Medvedev serve three times in the decider to win 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-3 6-4, clinching his first grand slam win with his 69th winner.

Daniil Medvedev dumped out of French Open in first round by Thiago Seyboth Wild

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

09:20 , Luke Baker

The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.

The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 4 including Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie

09:13 , Luke Baker

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 4

French Open 2023

09:11 , Luke Baker

Welcome back to our coverage of the 2023 French Open. We’ve reached day 4 at Roland Garros when the second round begins.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie will all return to the court today after making it through their opening matches on Monday.