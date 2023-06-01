French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as second round continues

French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as second round continues

The French Open continues at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek resumes her title defence, with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur all in action on day five. Swiatek, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, faces the American Claire Liu while Rybakina takes on the Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz remain on a collision course at the French Open after both advanced to the third round. Djokovic kept his focus on the court amid his latest controversy as he saw off Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

France’s great home hope, Caroline Garcia, was bundled out after a dramatic encounter with Russian Anna Blinkova while Gael Monfils was forced to pull out due to injury before his match with Holger Rune.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, knocked out a French opponent for the second consecutive round in a row as he defeated home favourite Lucas Pouille in straight sets.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open latest scores and updates

Where can I watch the French Open 2023?

French Open order of play on Day 5

Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur all in second-round action

Novak Djokovic earns straight-set victory over Marton Fucsovics amid latest controversy

French Open under fire again over no women’s matches in night sessions

French Open under fire again over no women’s matches in night sessions

09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Attention is ramping up again on the French Open’s scheduling, with the night session so far exclusively featuring men’s matches.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had to apologise last year after saying men’s matches had more appeal as a justification for only one women’s match featuring in the 10 prime-time sessions across the fortnight.

The French Open is unique among the grand slams in having only one match in its late slot and, in the first five days, that will be a men’s contest every time.

With fifth seed Caroline Garcia bowing out on Wednesday, the chances of a women’s match making the cut have reduced further, and former finalist Sloane Stephens hit out after her 6-2 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva.

“I’m on the player council and we’ve had a lot of conversations about this and we’ve had a lot of conversations about equality,” said the American. “Four out of four men’s matches. That’s not what we talk about. That’s not what we’re about.”

French Open under fire again over no women’s matches in night sessions

French Open: Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues

09:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic admitted he is fuelled by drama as the fall-out continued from his controversial message about Kosovo.

He told Serbian media he would do it again but, after beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2) 6-0 6-3 in the second round, he opted just for a signature and smiley face.

At his post-match press conference, Djokovic said: “I would say it again, but I don’t need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that.

“Of course I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all. Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen for me. I guess that drives me, as well.”

Story continues

By Eleanor Crooks

Djokovic earns straight-set victory over Fucsovics amid latest controversy

French Open order of play - Thursday 31 May

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10:45 (all times BST)

1 - Giulio Zeppieri (Ita) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)

2 - (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Claire Liu (USA)

3 - Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (7) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

Not before 20:15

4 - (22) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00

1 - (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Linda Noskova (Cze)

2 - (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger)

3 - Julia Grabher (Aut) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA)

4 - Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)

Court Simeone-Mathieu

From 10:00

1 - Kayla Day (USA) v (20) Madison Keys (USA)

2 - Diane Parry (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (N)

3 - Aslan Karatsev (N) v (12) Francis Tiafoe (USA)

The full order of play can be found here

French Open order of play on day five

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open continues on Thursday and women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek returns to action for her second-round tie.

Wednesday saw Britain’s Cameron Norrie fire his way through to the third round in straight sets, with Novak Djokovic following him through later on.

But there was an upset for the home fans in the women’s singles as Caroline Garcia was knocked out by unseeded Anna Blinkova, a Russian-born athlete playing under no flag at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina were among the others to make it through to the third round in the women’s draw, with Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas doing likewise in the men’s.

Here’s the order of play for day five in Paris.

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 5 including Iga Swiatek

How to watch the French Open 2023

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

Good morning

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open continues at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek resumes her title defence, with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur all in action on day five. Swiatek, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, faces the American Claire Liu while Rybakina takes on the Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz remain on a collision course at the French Open after both advanced to the third round. Djokovic kept his focus on the court amid his latest controversy as he saw off Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

France’s great home hope, Caroline Garcia, was bundled out after a dramatic encounter with Russian Anna Blinkova while Gael Monfils was forced to pull out due to injury before his match with Holger Rune.

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, knocked out a French opponent for the second consecutive round in a row as he defeated home favourite Lucas Pouille in straight sets.

Follow live scores and updates with today’s live blog