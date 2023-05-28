French Open LIVE: Tennis updates after Aryna Sabalenka refused handshake by Marta Kostyuk and Dan Evans crashes out

The French Open begins today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka might just end up as world No 1 should she go well at Roland Garros, but first up she has a tricky match against a player who “hates” her.

The Belarusian, whose breakthrough in the slams came at the Australian Open this year in a three-set win over Elena Rybakina, looks in fine form after victory at the Madrid Open, with Iga Swiatek now in sight, as she targets a second slam in 2023 and £2m in prize money. But there will be extra tension in the first round against Marta Kostyuk, the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia, with the 20-year-old refusing to shake hands with players from the Russia and Belarus.

Other names to watch out for on Day 1 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, while Britain’s Dan Evans and Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis could combine for a fiery encounter.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open 2023 - Day 1 latest scores and results

French Open latest scores and results

17:35 , Karl Matchett

Men’s singles latest results:

S Tsitsipas bt J Vesely 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6

J Kubler bt F Diaz Acosta 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

N Borges bt J Isner -4, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6

S Korda bt M Mcdonald 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

M Arnaldi bt D Galan 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

R Carballes Baena bt E Nava 7-6, 6-3, 6-2

In play:

A Rublev 6-1, 1-2 L Dere (second set)

C Moutet 6-1, 1-0 A Cazaux (second set)

L Musetti 7-5, 5-2 M Ymer (second set)

French Open latest scores and results

17:31 , Karl Matchett

Women’s singles latest results:

E Mertens bt V Kuzmova 6-1, 6-4

L Fernandez bt M Linette 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

K Mochova bt M Sakkari 7-6, 6-5

C Giorgi bt A Cornet 6-3, 6-4

Q Zheng bt T Zidansek 6-3, 6-1

C Tauson bt A Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0

In play:

L Jeanjean 5-2 K Birrell (first set)

A Potapova 6-1, 2-1 T Townsend (second set)

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and the path to a generational French Open clash

17:15 , Karl Matchett

When the French Open reaches its semi-final stage at Roland Garros, 391 days will have passed since Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic for the first time and gave tennis the shot in the arm it needed. As moments of sporting symbolism go, Alcaraz defeating Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on consecutive days on the Madrid clay, aged 18, was as clear as they come, and foreshadowed what happened next: the Spaniard winning his first grand slam at the US Open and finishing the year as the youngest world No 1 in history.

But as everything happened so quickly and Alcaraz’s star rose at an astonishing rate, something else has taken longer to materialise: the rematch.

Over the past year, Djokovic and Alcaraz have circled each other, but with their orbits barely touching. Grand slam titles and the world No 1 ranking have passed between them, but without a second meeting. Alcaraz’s US Open title came as Djokovic was unable to travel to New York, then Djokovic triumphed at the Australian Open while Alcaraz missed out due to injury. Both absences left a void that has been filled by debate: with both players reaching great highs without needing to face each other.

Thankfully, the tennis gods have replied.

Jamie Braidwood on Roland Garros:

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and the path to a generational French Open clash

Marta Kostyuk claims French Open fans who booed her should feel embarrassed

17:00 , Karl Matchett

Marta Kostyuk claimed French Open fans who booed her off court for refusing to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka should feel embarrassed by their reaction.

There was particular interest in the opening clash of the tournament on Philippe Chatrier given Ukrainian Kostyuk has been the most outspoken critic both of allowing Russian and Belarusian players to continue competing and of athletes from those two countries for not speaking out against their nations.

Sabalenka knew Kostyuk would not shake her hand at the end of the match, and the Belarusian said in her pre-tournament press conference: “If she hates me, OK. I can’t do anything about that.”

The pair kept well apart ahead of the contest, not posing together for the usual pre-match picture, and at the end of the 6-3 6-2 victory for the second seed, Kostyuk walked to shake hands with the umpire before heading to her seat.

Marta Kostyuk claims French Open fans who booed her should feel embarrassed

Dan Evans crashes out of French Open in first round

16:45 , Karl Matchett

A frustrated Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening round of the French Open.

Evans finally won his first match at Roland Garros last year but could not achieve the same result here, going down 6-4 6-4 6-4 to the powerful Australian in hot and lively conditions.

The British number two appeared to have turned the match around in the second set when he led 4-1 but, at 30-0 in the next game, he was faulted for his foot crossing the centre line.

Evans promptly lost four points in a row, slamming his water bottle to the ground in annoyance and earning a code violation, and he did not win another game in the set as the match slipped away.

Dan Evans crashes out of French Open in first round

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk booed for refusing to shake opponent’s hand after French Open match

16:30 , Karl Matchett

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk was booed after refusing to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka following defeat in the French Open first round to the Belarusian.

It was a dominant win for the world No 2 to begin her Roland Garros campaign, which could see her become world number one, but it came against a player who “hates” her.

Kostyuk has been the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia and believes Russian and Belarusian players should have been willing to condemn their nations’ actions.

She refuses to shake hands with players from the two countries at the end of matches, and it was no different against Sabalenka, who raced to a 6-3, 6-2 victory in an hour and 11 minutes.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk booed for refusing to shake opponent’s hand

‘I don’t miss him’: Novak Djokovic jokes about Rafael Nadal’s French Open absence

16:15 , Karl Matchett

The absence of his great rival Rafael Nadal from the French Open draw has left Novak Djokovic with mixed feelings as he chases more history at Roland Garros.

The Serbian can become the first man to win 23 grand slam singles titles if he lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the third time in a fortnight.

Djokovic is the only player to beat Nadal twice at Roland Garros but he has also lost eight times to the Spaniard, including in three finals.

“I don’t miss him being in the draw,” he said with a smile as he reflected on the hip problem that has kept Nadal out since January and prompted his announcement earlier this month that next season is set to be his swansong.

“I don’t like seeing him in the draw of Roland Garros. I have had not so much success against him. I have managed to beat him twice but I had to leave my heart and my guts out on the court to achieve that.”

‘I don’t miss him’: Novak Djokovic jokes about Rafael Nadal’s French Open absence

French Open 2023: *Sakkari 6-7, 3-4 Muchova

15:58 , Ben Fleming

A solid hold from both but Muchova puts further pressure on Sakkari towards the end of the second set.

And that is where we will leave it for now - more coverage to come shortly across the afternoon at Roland Garros.

15:48 , Ben Fleming

French Open 2023: *Sakkari 6-7, 2-3 Muchova

And Muchova holds on. Sakkari slumps into her chair as they switch sides - she knows that was a missed opportunity.

French Open 2023: Sakkari 6-7, 2-2 Muchova*

15:47 , Ben Fleming

A topsy-turvy affair ensuing between these two. Just as quickly as Muchova has broken back, she offers up two break points. The first one is saved with a fantastic lob from Muchova as a retreating Sakkari can only watch the ball drop in.

The second one is wasted by the Greek and they head to deuce.

French Open 2023: Sakkari 6-7, 2-2 Muchova*

15:42 , Ben Fleming

Muchova races into a 0-30 lead and carves out two break-point opportunities after withstanding a barrage of Sakkari forehands.

An unforced error follows from Sakkari and Muchova breaks straight back! Impressive stuff.

French Open 2023: *Sakkari 6-7, 2-1 Muchova

15:36 , Ben Fleming

A good response from Muchova who races into a 40-0 lead. Sakkari tells herself to “wake up” after the slow start but responds in style with a super passing shot with little angle to work with.

A poor drop-shot attempt follows from Sakkari, though, and Muchova is on the board in this second set.

French Open 2023: Sakkari 6-7, 2-0 Muchova*

15:33 , Ben Fleming

A couple of thumping groundstrokes from Sakkari as she holds serve after the earlier break. A much-improved performance from her in this second set.

French Open 2023: *Sakkari 6-7, 1-0 Muchova

15:29 , Ben Fleming

The perfect response from the eighth seed as she breaks back in the first game of the second set. Some loose shots from Muchova and that will be disappointing given how well she played to win that first set just minutes ago.

French Open 2023: Sakkari 6-7 Muchova

15:23 , Ben Fleming

And Muchova does hold on this time! The Czech takes the first set of this match having won the tiebreak 7-5 when Sakkari’s forehand flies out of the frame of her racquet.

French Open 2023: Sakkari 6-6 Muchova

15:17 , Ben Fleming

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, Sakkari and Muchova are in the midst of a first-set tiebreak. Just like the men’s game earlier, it’s Greece vs Czech Republic with Muchova taking the early advantage in the tiebreak after she failed to serve out for the set at 6-5.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-7 Tsitsipas

15:03 , Ben Fleming

Well, Tsitsipas was made to work for that! It will no doubt come as little consolation but that was a superb performance from world number 452 Vesely who has been plagued by injury over the last few years.

He had chances to take it to a fifth set but, in the end, it was Tsitsipas’ big-game experience that got the job done. He’s into the second round and will play the winner of Roberto Carballes Baena and Emilio Nava.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-7 Tsitsipas

15:00 , Ben Fleming

Vesely 7-9 Tsitsipas - GAME, SET AND MATCH TO TSITSIPAS

Tsitsipas saves with a booming serve and then creates a match point of his own with a pair of delightful cross-court forehands.

Can Vesely hold on now?

He can’t!! Superb from Tsitsipas who secures the match with a thumping forehand across the court.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-6 Tsitsipas

14:58 , Ben Fleming

Vesely 7-6 Tsitsipas

All three saved!! Some nervy tennis from Vesely is summed up by a heavy-handed drop shot at 6-5 which Tsitsipas gladly disposes of. Tsitsipas has a chance at 6-6 with a passing shot...but it catches the next.

Another set point but Tsitsipas serving...

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-6 Tsitsipas

14:54 , Ben Fleming

Vesely 6-3 Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas fires long off Vesely’s first serve before miscueing a backhand which flies off the frame and into the crowd.

Three set points for Vesely...

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-6 Tsitsipas

14:53 , Ben Fleming

Vesely 4-3 Tsitsipas

Vesely can’t get over the backhand on a return and it sails out but he now has a mini break after a superb backhand down the line gives him a 4-3 lead and the serve...

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-6 Tsitsipas

14:51 , Ben Fleming

Vesely 3-2 Tsitsipas

An unforced error from Tsitsipas gifts Vesely a point on his serve after the Czech was under pressure. Vesely takes full advantage and nails a flat backhand on the next point to take the lead.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-6 Tsitsipas

14:49 , Ben Fleming

Vesely 1-2 Tsitsipas

An early mini-break for Tsitsipas as Vesely fires wide with a backhand down the line. Tsitsipas, on serve, can’t take advantage as he fires long at full stretch with a forehand.

An ace from Tsitsipas moves him ahead.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-6 Tsitsipas

14:47 , Ben Fleming

The pair race through their next service games and we are heading to a tie break in the fourth set.

French Open 2023: *Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 5-5 Tsitsipas

14:41 , Ben Fleming

Pressure? What pressure. Tsitsipas holds to love to hand the serve immediately back to Vesely.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 5-4 Tsitsipas*

14:38 , Ben Fleming

Vesely gifts up another opportunity after a double fault but recovers superbly on break point after the ball ricochets off the net. Another break point saved.

And it’s more masterful play at the net to somehow hold his ground at the net. Tsitsipas eventually lobs him but he then can’t return it over the net after Vesely fires back a return on the spin.

Another booming forehand down the line and he holds! 5-4 to Vesely and Tsitsipas is now serving to stay i the fourth set.

French Open 2023: *Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 4-4 Tsitsipas

14:34 , Ben Fleming

Just as quickly as he saved two break points the game prior, Tsitsipas now has two of his own after a superb passing shot and an unforced error from Vesely.

The Czech saves the first with a booming serve out wide before Tsitsipas sends his return long on the next. Back to deuce.

French Open 2023: *Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 4-4 Tsitsipas

14:30 , Ben Fleming

Big saves from Tsitsipas to deny both break points. He races to advantage on the deuce before a deft drop shot secures the game.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 4-3 Tsitsipas*

14:27 , Ben Fleming

At 15-15, Tsitsipas marches forward and takes the forehand on the volley. Vesely reads it and fires back into the body of Tsitsipas. The Greek finds the net before sending a forehand well wide the next point.

Two break points for Vesely...

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 4-3 Tsitsipas*

14:25 , Ben Fleming

Vesely sends down a series of powerful serves to maintain the pressure on Tsitsipas in this fourth set. The Greek has made hard work of this match and still has plenty to do if he’s to ward off Vesely and avoid this going to a final-set decider.

Marta Kostyuk responds to crowd boos

14:22 , Ben Fleming

The Ukrainian was booed by the crowds after she refused to shake the hand of Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka following her 3-6, 2-6 defeat.

Speaking on the controversy in her press conference, she said: “I did not expect it. I have no reaction to it but people should be, honestly, embarrassed.

“I want to see people react to it in 10 years when the war is over. I think then they will also realise what they did.”

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk booed for refusing to shake opponent’s hand

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 Kokkinakis

14:17 , Ben Fleming

A frustrated Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening round of the French Open.

Evans finally won his first match at Roland Garros last year but could not achieve the same result here, going down 6-4 6-4 6-4 to the powerful Australian in hot and lively conditions.

Dan Evans crashes out of French Open in first round

French Open 2023: *Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 2-2 Tsitsipas

14:15 , Ben Fleming

Instant break-back from Vesely. He gets it to deuce and Tsitsipas inexplicably double faults to give away his advantage. Back to 2-2 in the fourth and a real lapse in concentration from the number five seed.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 1-2 Tsitsipas*

14:10 , Ben Fleming

And it’s Vesely who blinks first. The Czech goes to the drop shot on two occasions in the game and, both times, it’s a poor shot choice. The second occasion is on break point and Tsitsipas scampers to the front of the court before securing the crucial first break in this fourth set.

French Open 2023: *Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 , 1-1 Tsitsipas

14:05 , Ben Fleming

We’re into the crucial fourth here on main court. Tsitsipas and Vesely both hold sourve with relative ease to start with - who will be the first to buckle?

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 Lestienne

13:58 , Ben Fleming

What a stellar comeback from Khachanov to advance into the second round! The Russian was two sets down against Lestienne but he’s fought back remarkably to win in five. The Frenchman did appear to pick up an injury in that third set and ultimately ran out of steam in front of his home crowd.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 6-4 Tsitsipas

13:56 , Ben Fleming

And Tsitsipas can’t keep the set going! The Greek’s unrelenting serve has left him and Vesely takes full advantage as he carves open a couple of break point opportunities. Tsitsipas fires into the net and Vesely fist pumps as he heads to his chair.

The crucial third set goes his way and there’s plenty of life left in this match still.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-3 Lestienne

13:53 , Ben Fleming

Home-crowd favourite Lestienne had taken a two-set lead but it’s all unravelled since then. 11th-seed Khachanov has fought back to take this match to a final set and he is now serving for the match after racing into a 5-3 lead in the fifth.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 5-4 Tsitsipas*

13:51 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas is two sets to the good but that doesn’t tell the full story of this match. He was in trouble in the first and has to save a break point at 4-3 in the third. He does so but Vesely puts the pressure back on immediately with a comfortable hold of serve.

Tsitsipas serving to stay in the third set.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 Kokkinakis

13:47 , Ben Fleming

There were moments in that match when Evans lost concentration but that shouldn’t detract from the performance of Kokinakis - a blistering performance from the wildcard.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 Kokkinakis

13:42 , Ben Fleming

GAME, SET AND MATCH - EVANS IS OUT

Kokkinakis does it! The wildcard world number 108 holds on to serve out the final game and secure a straight-set victory - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

A great display from the Aussie but a bitterly disappointing performance from Evans, especially in the second set.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 4-3 Tsitsipas*

13:41 , Ben Fleming

Vesely certainly isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon in this third. Another solid hold of serve puts the pressure back on Tsitsipas.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6, 4-6, 4-5 Kokkinakis*

13:39 , Ben Fleming

Oh, Dan...

He forces a way back into the game just moments ago but Kokkiakis roars to the french crowd as he bounces back straight away. Evans is able to shut down a couple of break points but a big winner sets up another and the Aussie makes no mistake.

He will now serve for the match.

French Open 2023: *Evans 4-6, 4-6, 4-4 Kokkinakis

13:32 , Ben Fleming

And he does find the break! Superb stuff from the Brit to apply the pressure and Kokkinakis, perhaps feeling the pressure, serves up a double fault at break point. Back to all-square in the third.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 2-1 Tsitsipas*

13:29 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas looks to be in the groove now as he holds serve to love. Hard to see how Vesely will find a break if his opponent keeps serving like that.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6, 4-6, 3-4 Kokkinakis*

13:27 , Ben Fleming

Whereas Kokkinakis is holding to love, Evans is forced to fight for each of his service games. It reaches 30-30 again but the Brit grinds another game out. Now to try and break the Aussie in one of the next two games to stay in the French Open...

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7, 3-6, 2-1 Tsitsipas*

13:26 , Ben Fleming

Good service holds from both as Vesely moves into a 2-1 lead. He’s not going away easily but Tsitsipas will hope he can edge out his Czech opposition in the key moments of this third set, as he did in the first two.

French Open 2023: *Evans 4-6, 4-6, 2-4 Kokkinakis

13:23 , Ben Fleming

Evans is in danger, once more, as he falls to 0-40 on serve. The Brit can save two break points but Kokkinakis makes him pay eventualy. Another break for the Aussie and that could be fatal.

He follows it up with a love hold and he now leads 4-2 in the third. A minor miracle required for Evans now.

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 Lestienne

13:18 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov races through the fourth set, breaking again to win 6-1. All the pressure now on Lestienne to find something in this final set in front of his home crowd against the 11th seed.

French Open 2023: *Evans 4-6, 4-6, 2-2 Kokkinakis

13:16 , Ben Fleming

A couple of aces from the Aussie as he holds serve and draws level with Evans. 2-2 in the third set.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7 3-6 Tsitsipas

13:14 , Ben Fleming

No mistake from Tsitsipas. Vesely fires wide with a cross-court backhand attempt to gift his opponent two set points and he makes no mistake. Second set wrapped up and Tsitsipas is flying through this first-round match.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6, 4-6, 2-1 Kokkinakis*

13:11 , Ben Fleming

A must-win set for Evans begins with two holds but he’ll need to apply some pressure on the Kokkinakis serve if he’s to carve out an opening in this third set.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7 3-5 Tsitsipas*

13:10 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas and Vesely both holds serve with ease and now it’s back to the number-five seed to serve out for a two-set advantage.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 4-1 Lestienne

13:07 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov is rather rapidly eating up Lestienne’s advantage in this match. the Frenchman was broken earlier in the set but Khachanov breaks again after Lestienne’s drop shot lands in the net.

The Russian is serving for a 5-1 lead and all signs point to a final-set decider.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7 2-4 Tsitsipas*

13:04 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas finds the first break of serve in this second set and he now has a vice-like grip on this match.

A couple of double faults from Vesely open up the break-point opportunity but, as with the first set, he gives away the break point in poor fashion, sending a simple volley into the net with the court gaping.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 4-6 Kokkinakis

13:01 , Ben Fleming

Kokkinakis makes no mistake and takes the second set. Five games in a row from the Aussie and Evans looks shellshocked as he returns to his chair. How on earth has he let that get away from him so quickly.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 4-5 Kokkinakis*

12:58 , Ben Fleming

My, oh my, this has got away from Evans. Only moments ago, the Brit was 3-0 up and now he has staring down the barrel of a two-set deficit. A double fault gifts Kokkinakis the opportunity and he takes full advantage with a crunching forehand winner.

He will now serve for the set.

French Open 2023: *Evans 4-6 4-4 Kokkinakis

12:49 , Ben Fleming

What a massive game for Kokkinakis who holds after a ten-minute game. Evans opens up a break-point opportunity with a couple of winners but an ace from Kokkinakis saves the Aussie.

Another break point goes by as the pair battle it out at deuce before a bullet backhand down the line wins the game for Kokkinakis. They are now all square in the second at 4-4.

French Open 2023: *Vesely 5-7 1-2 Tsitsipas

12:47 , Ben Fleming

Routine holds from both as we begin this second set. Tsitsipas will no doubt be keen to press home the momentum he built towards the end of the first set and looks to have found his touch with some fine serves and pinpoint forehands to take a 2-1 lead.

“Of course we don’t support war” - Sabalenka speaks out after Kostyuk refuses handshake

12:43 , Ben Fleming

Following her straight-set victory against Ukraine’s Kostyuk, Belarus’ Sabalanka spoke passionately in her press conference after her opponent refused a handshake:

She said: “Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war. Nobody. How can we support the war? Nobody, normal people will never support it. Of course we don’t support war.

“Why we have to go loud and say that things - this is like one plus one, it’s two. Of course we don’t support war. If it could affect anyhow the war, if it could like stop it, we would do it. But unfortunately, it’s not in our hands.”

(Getty Images)

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 4-3 Kokkinakis*

12:38 , Ben Fleming

A big error from Evans gifts Kokkinakis a way back into this second set. At 30-0, the Brit was crusing but a foot fault incurs a double fault and from there Evans crumbles.

A huge break from Kokkinakis who now serves for a level game.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-7 Tsitsipas

12:36 , Ben Fleming

What a turnaround from Tsitsipas. He holds serve to take a 6-5 lead but it’s really poor from Vesely as he looks to force a tie-break. A series of unforced errors and the Czech gifts Tsitsipas two break points before firing into the net to lose the first set.

Tsitsipas clenches his fist and gestures to his team - he knows how important a good start was.

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 6-2 Lestienne*

12:29 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov makes no mistake and wraps up the third set. He’s on the board now and will look to make further inroads into Lestienne’s lead with the Frenchman still struggling with that injury he picked up midway through the third set.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 4-1 Kokkinakis*

12:28 , Ben Fleming

Kokkinakis gets his first game of the second set but it’s swiftly followed up by another hold from Evans. He moves to 4-1 up and appears to be marching to the second set.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-5 Tsitsipas*

12:26 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas holds his serve and makes Vesely serve out but he’s immediately in trouble. 30-0 down and he miscues a routine smash to gift the number-five seed three break points.

He fires wide with a backhand on the first but makes no mistake with the second as Vesely’s volley drops into the net. Back to level in the opening set.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 5-2 Lestienne

12:22 , Ben Fleming

Back to Lestienne and it is less promising news in front of his home crowd. Khachanov breaks again to open up a 5-2 lead in the third set and the Frenchman is now receiving intense medical treatment on the sidelines.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 3-0 Kokkinakis*

12:19 , Ben Fleming

Now that is more like it Dan! The Brit takes advantage in the second game to break to love and then holds serve to open up a 3-0 advantage in the second set.

Much better.

French Open 2023: Vesely 5-3 Tsitsipas*

12:18 , Ben Fleming

Well, whatever pressure Tsitsipas was hoping to apply failed to materialise. A couple of mishit forehands from him combined with some superb groundstrokes from Vesely means he holds serve with ease.

Tsitsipas serving to stay in the first set.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 1-0 Kokkinakis*

12:14 , Ben Fleming

Evans is on the board in this second set but it’s not without further strife. He’s 15-30 down before three points on the trot eases any concerns.

French Open 2023: * Vesely 4-3 Tsitsipas

12:12 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas holds to love to force the pressure back on Vesely. He’ll be looking to break back and level up this game with that momentum.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 3-2 Lestienne

12:11 , Ben Fleming

Could this be the moment it starts to change. Lestienne starts the game with a delightfully-judged drop shot but the game soon runs away from him. Down a break point, the Frenchman fires long with a backhand and he’s now a break down.

Khachanov serving for a 4-2 lead and perhaps the chance to finally put some pressure back on Lestienne.

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 2-2 Lestienne*

12:06 , Ben Fleming

Lestienne is clearly trying to manage this niggle that is affecting him but he’s staying in many of these rallies.

He takes Khachanov to deuce once more but the Russian holds on and it’s 2-2 in the third.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 Kokkinakis

12:04 , Ben Fleming

Dan Evans holds serve - we are going to the final game. What can the Brit muster up as he looks to break back with Kokkinakis serving for the set?

Unfortunately, not enough and the Aussie takes the first set. A big forehand winner sets up two opportunities. He double faults at the first time of asking but makes no mistake the second time round. 6-4 to Kokkinakis and Evans has work to do.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 1-2 Lestienne

12:00 , Ben Fleming

Lestienne holds serve and the moves 2-1 up in the third set but there’s some concern on the face of the Frenchman with the physio coming on after the game. It appears to be a problem with his left calf - an issue which affected him in Munich a few weeks ago

* Vesely 2-1 Tsitsipas

11:58 , Ben Fleming

Well, that’s not the start Tsitsipas would have wanted! An early break from Vesely who has the serve at 2-1. Early work to do for the number-five seed.

*Evans 3-5 Kokkinakis

11:55 , Ben Fleming

Kokkinakis makes no mistake on his serve, powering into a 40-0 lead before taking the game. Evans needs to muster up something superb to avoid losing this first set.

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 1-1 Lestienne*

11:53 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov continues to cut a frustrated figure out here against Lestienne. A mishit forehand brings the game to deuce but the Russian gets to advantage, before thundering a forehand down the line to get o the board in this third set.

Evans 3-4 Kokkinakis*

11:51 , Ben Fleming

Dan Evans is the only Brit in action today but it has not been going his way so far. Kokkinakis has put him under serious pressure and the Brit finally falters with a missed return on break point. The Aussie is now just two games away from taking the first set.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 0-1 Lestienne

11:49 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov has to get back into this match sooner rather than later, and throwing away two break points certainly won’t help his cause. Lestienne is able to hold on to his first service game of this third set.

Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk - Kostyuk refuses handshake

11:45 , Ben Fleming

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after defeat in the French Open first round to the Belarusian.

It was a dominant win for the world No 2 to begin her Roland Garros campaign, which could see her become world number one, but it came against a player who “hates” her.

Kostyuk has been the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia and believes Russian and Belarusian players should have been willing to condemn their nations’ actions.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake opponent’s hand after French Open match

Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk - Kostyuk refuses handshake

11:44 , Ben Fleming

Earlier on, Belarussian world number two Aryna Sabalenka completed a routine victory against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk has been a vocal supporter of banning players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine and refused to shake Sabalenka’s hand following the victory.

Here is the full clip below:

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6 Lestienne

11:37 , Ben Fleming

Second set for Lestienne!

Remarkable tennis from the Frenchman who races to the front of the court to punish an attempted drop shot from Khachanov. The Russian then inexplicably double faults to gift Lestienne the second set. He pumps up the home crowd who roar him on as he goes to sit down in his chair after another superb set of tennis.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-5 Lestienne

11:35 , Ben Fleming

It’s a thunderous forehand down the line from the Frenchman to go 30-15 up and the partisan crowd here in Paris are loving this action.

Khachanov responds with two well-worked points but a crisp backhand down the line takes up to deuce.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-5 Lestienne

11:32 , Ben Fleming

Elsewhere on day one, Frenchman Constant Lestienne has broken for a second time in his second set against 11th-seed Karen Khachanov. The Russian is now serving to stay in the set having lost the first 6-3.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk

11:27 , Sport Staff

Sabalenka speaking after her victory: “I have so much belief I can do well at the French Open this year.”

“Hope they’re not going to do that every match,” says the commentator, referring to the non-handshake. Perhaps more understandable from a Ukrainian opponent, naturally.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Game, set, match!

Sabalenka too good, Kostyuk refuses the handshake.

The crowd whistle and the world No 2 bows to the delighted crowd.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 5-2 Kostyuk

11:19 , Jack Rathborn

Kostyuk fighting to the end and has two break points here.

Sabalenka serving for the match...

There goes one, Kostyuk’s timing just not right on the pass attempt.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 4-1 Kostyuk

11:06 , Jack Rathborn

Too goo! Sabalenka ruthless here and secures the double break.

The crowd trying to help Kostyuk, but to no avail.

This is an easy Sunday morning’s work for the world No 2.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 2-1 Kostyuk

11:02 , Jack Rathborn

Sabalenka still in the driving seat here.

Kostyuk is on the board though.

French Open 2023: Day 1 latest scores

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

Around Roland Garros we go:

Goffin 0-1 (3-6) Hurkacz

Khachanov 3-5 Lestienne

Zhang 0-1 (1-6, 1-5) Frech

Podoroska 1-0 (6-0, 2-1) Ponchet

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 6-3 Kostyuk - game, first set!

10:47 , Jack Rathborn

This is remarkable, Sabalenka stretches on the backhand but still has the power to make the winner down the line.

Kostyuk barely holding on all of a sudden from such a great position barely 20 minutes ago.

Three set points... No mistake. Awesome hitting and a 1-0 lead now.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot (AP)

French Open 2023: Sabalenka *5-3 Kostyuk

10:44 , Jack Rathborn

Kostyuk battling again on serve and now at 40-30, second serve, needs this one to ease the pressure created by Sabalenka.

Doesn’t get it, big return from the world No 2 and we’re at deuce.

Pure class Sabalenka, and a break point: She picked up the deep ball, spotted Kostyuk coming in and angled a back hand winner cross court.

Now she steps in and thumps a forehand winner, BREAK!

(REUTERS)

French Open 2023: Sabalenka *3-3 Kostyuk

10:36 , Jack Rathborn

Deuce! Kostyuk is a fighter.

Back from 40-15, she’s alive again. A fist pump too, we’ve got a game here.

French Open 2023: Sabalenka *3-3 Kostyuk

10:33 , Jack Rathborn

Back on serve!

Some power to get herself back level, the volleyed forehand on the run is too much for Kostyuk.

We’re level again, time to settle for the world No 2, who screams in delight and has a word with her coach.

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 2-3* Kostyuk

10:29 , Jack Rathborn

This is some start from Kostyuk, but that’s a nervy start to her service game.

She needs this to settle and consolidate the break.

Pivotal moment in the game at 15-15.

Good grief, this is serious hitting form Sabalenka, at 15-30, she absolutely hammers a forehand cross court on the rise and Kostyuk faces two break points.

One saved, a bender from Sabalenka down the line on the run just can’t come back in time. One more breaker.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka (AP)

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 1-0* Kostyuk

10:12 , Jack Rathborn

Serious power from Sabalenka to get out of a small hole.

Kostyuk steps in again on that second serve, but it’s not enough to combat those heavy ground strokes.

Big start. 1-0.

(REUTERS)

Sabalenka begins French Open campaign against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

It’s the heavy-hitting Sabalenka who serves first here and that’s a shaky start.

Kostyuk up inside the baseline, mind games already perhaps.

Sabalenka eyes early French Open statement against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros

10:06 , Jack Rathborn

This should be a cracker here, can Sabalenka shine here in an early statement to Swiatek as the battle to be the queen of tennis heats up.

After a sexism ‘fiasco’, the focus switches to matters on the court.

The pair have met just once before in Dubai last year, Sabalenka won in straight sets.

(Getty Images)

French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

10:02 , Jack Rathborn

There will be a new men’s champion at the French Open this year with 14-time singles winner Rafael Nadal absent from Roland Garros for the first time since 2005.

Nadal triumphed on the Paris clay last June to become the oldest French Open champion in history, but he has been sidelined this year by a hip injury.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top contenders to take Nadal’s title - while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Opens as she begins the defence of her crown.

French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

09:57 , Jack Rathborn

The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.

The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.

With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris.

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

