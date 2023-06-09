French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest tennis score and updates from semi-final

Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the French Open final in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in recent memory.

Djokovic is bidding for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title at Roland Garros but must first defeat the 20-year-old Alcaraz, the sport’s next superstar and current world No 1. This will be the first time Djokovic and Alcaraz have met at a grand slam and in best-of-five sets, with the Spaniard winning their only previous meeting on the Madrid clay over a year ago.

Since then, Alcaraz has gone on to win the US Open title and become the youngest world No 1 in history, all while playing a thrilling, all-out brand of attacking tennis. Defeating Djokovic over best-of-five sets remains one of the toughest challenges in sport, however, and the 36-year-old Serbian will be motivated by surpassing Rafael Nadal and winning a 23rd major title in Paris.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow live scores and updates from Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals, below:

French Open LIVE: Latest Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz updates

How to watch the French Open

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in French Open semi-final

Djokovic wins opening set 6-3 against Alcaraz in 56 minutes

Djokovic bidding for men’s record 23rd grand slam title at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud in second men’s semi-final later

Defending champion Iga Swiatek to face Karolina Muchova in French Open women’s final

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 6-3 1-2 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz still had work to do to get the hold, but rather gets a gift as Djokovic goes long with a volley at the net. I think he deserved that, though, after the latest addition to the highlight reel.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 6-3 1-1 Carlos Alcaraz*

Shot of the tournament from Alcaraz! It’s so good even Djokovic is applauding at the other end of the net!

Alcaraz was running backwards to get a Djokovic lob but instead of going for the tweener, he manages to twist and rip the forehand while doing a 180 degree turn. As Alcaraz falls away, the ball drops inside the line and leaves Djokovic stunned!

That was amazing.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 6-3 1-1 Carlos Alcaraz*

Alcaraz rips a forehand at Djokovic’s second serve but fires wide. Djokovic then crushes a couple of forehands at Alcaraz and gets the opening hold as the 20-year-old goes long on the backhand. Alcaraz glares at the error.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

15:07 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 6-3 0-1 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz holds to love to open the second set. The Spaniard also lost the opening set in his only other match against Djokovic in Madrid last year, before coming back to win in three.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 6-3 Carlos Alcaraz*

Set! Djokovic takes the first set in 56 minutes. That was very impressive from the 36-year-old. He came out firing and then held off Alcaraz when the Spaniard came back into it near the end. He saved four break points with supreme serving at the big moments. Alcaraz made too many errors and looked frustrated throughout, but there’s still a long way to go.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 5-3 Carlos Alcaraz

Just awesome serving from Djokovic. It’s not about the power but the placement, and the Serbian couldn’t have placed these any better as he jumps to 30-15.

... but it’s followed by a third double fault and suddenly half a chance for Alcaraz at 30-30!

Stunning from Alcaraz! He crushes the forehand return to Djokovic’s feet and when the Serbian goes for the drop shot, Alcaraz slides in to lift the lob to the back of the court!

Break point.

Door closed. Incredible serve out wide from Djokovic. He has played these break points to perfection.

Another well placed serve out wide. Alcaraz misses long on the forehand.

Set point.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:54 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 5-3 Carlos Alcaraz

A bit of an untidy game from Alcaraz with a couple more errors, including an overhead that went into the net and got Djokovic back to deuce. Again, Alcaraz can’t close it out and nets on the backhand.

But that’s brilliant from Djokovic! He forced that, pinning Alcaraz deep into his backhand corner and then whipping the forehand up the line.

Set point - but Alcaraz comes inside the baseline and puts away the drive volley on the forehand! Well saved.

Ace from Alcaraz. Big one up the middle.

And that’s a very nice hold from Alcaraz. He steadies on the backhand side and then explodes into a winner down the line.

He makes Djokovic serve it out.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 5-2 Carlos Alcaraz*

Djokovic gets the hold in a 14-minute game after Alcaraz had three break points! A dust cloud was picked up by the wind as Djokovic looked to serve it out - but the 36-year-old is able to find the first serve and Alcaraz nets.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 4-2 Carlos Alcaraz*

Unreal get from Alcaraz! Djokovic had control of the point and any other player would have been beaten by the volley, but the Spaniard races to forehand and puts it down the line!

Second break point, but that’s an opportunity missed! Djokovic then gets back to game point as Alcaraz sends his running forehand long. Alcaraz is getting frustrated, but he hangs in and gets back to deuce.

Djokovic looks more unsettled by Alcaraz’s power now the first couple of passing shots have flown past him - and the forehand goes long to bring up a third break point.

Djokovic’s first serve sets up a series of forehand attacks, before the Serbian then puts away the volley. But he had to work so hard for that.

We go on - this is an epic game.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 4-2 Carlos Alcaraz*

Super from Alcaraz! The Spaniard reaches on the backhand to stretch Djokovic as he came into the net, before putting away the pass on the forehand from midcourt.

Djokovic goes to the serve-and-volley down 0-15 and pulls it off, but then an Alcaraz-esque drop shot rolls down the net.

15-30, but Alcaraz nets on the backhand! That’s the shot that has been letting him down so far, when he’s had time to think about it.

30-30, super first serve from Djokovic, but another unforced error from Alcaraz, this time on the forehand mid-rally.

Djokovic had game point but looks down at the clay as a bounce doesn’t go his way - which takes us into the first deuce game of the match.

Double fault from Djokovic! That gives Alcaraz his first break point, but his drop shot goes into the net!

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 4-2 Carlos Alcaraz

What a return from Djokovic! After Alcaraz makes his first ace, Djokovic swats a forehand return winner off an incredible angle to get to 15-30.

A chance, but Alcaraz responds well. He pops a volley over the net and then makes two excellent forehand winners past Djokovic to take the hold.

That was needed, the 20-year-old was just starting to look a little rattled at how this first set was going.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 4-1 Carlos Alcaraz*

That break was so good from Djokovic - almost playing Alcaraz at his own game!

The 36-year-old has started fast here and Alcaraz looks a little jumpy. A backhand under little pressure goes long and then Djokovic again comes into the net well to win the exchange.

Djokovic is reading Alcaraz so well right now.

The Serbian led 40-15 but then made a double fault - he gets the hold though as Alcaraz nets on the backhand. Alcaraz is 3-7 on winners-unforced errors so far. Tells you a lot.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 3-1 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz goes for his first trademark inside-out drop shot, but pushes it a touch wide on the opening point of the game. Djokovic will want this backhand back, though. There’s a crosscourt duel on the backhand side but Djokovic nets from inside the baseline.

Alcaraz edges ahead to 30-15 on the forehand - but then can’t close out the exchange at the net! Djokovic read the drop shot, defended well, but Alcaraz couldn’t find the pass.

30-30. Stunning return from Djokovic! That was dialled right into Alcaraz’s feet and the Spaniard goes wide!

Break point! INCREDIBLE! Djokovic drops Alcaraz and then picks up the volley around the net!!! Alcaraz makes the return but Djokovic is there to put away the volley!

Djokovic breaks!

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 2-1 Carlos Alcaraz*

Djokovic pushes a bit too much on the rising forehand and Alcaraz has an opening at 30-30 on the Serbian’s serve. But Djokovic finds his spot out wide and follows in to put away the sliding volley.

And that’s awesome from Djokovic. He takes the game as he stretches Alcaraz with a brilliant angle out wide, and then putting away the winner.

The level already is so, so good.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 1-1 Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic loops a couple of high balls deep to the baseline and Alcaraz nets to bring up 15-15. Nerves? Nah. Alcaraz responds on the forehand with two crushing winners, one on either side, to get off the mark.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Carlos Alcaraz*

Djokovic makes a solid start with three first serves, Alcaraz hitting the net twice on the return. The Spaniard cracks his first winner of the match down the line, but down 40-0. Djokovic finds another first serve, five in a row to start, and Alcaraz’s backhand return drifts long.

*denotes next server

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Who’s excited? Djokovic will serve first.

Enjoy!

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Here come the players! Djokovic, the 22-time grand slam champion and two-time French Open winner, comes out first. Alcaraz, numero un mondial, follows.

The reception for both was loud, but I think Alcaraz just edged it.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Looks like we’re heading for a 2pm start time, rather than the 1:45pm schedule that was initially put on the day’s order of play.

We’ve waited 391 days for the second chapter of Djokovic vs Alcaraz, so I think we can wait a few more minutes...

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic played his first French Open semi-final in 2007 - this will be his 45th grand slam semi-final overall.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is only playing his second.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:48 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s no way this doesn’t deliver, right? It’s hard to remember such excitement ahead of a grand slam semi-final.

Who’s brave enough to make a prediction? I’m going for Djokovic in five...

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:43 , Jamie Braidwood

The key to Carlos Alcaraz’s stunning rise? It could be his attitude. The 20-year-old always plays with a smile on his face and before facing Djokovic the Spaniard was asked about his impact on the sport.

“Well, it feels great, you know, to know that everybody wants to watch my match, my tennis. As I said before, I’m enjoying playing tennis, but of course I try to make the people enjoy watching tennis. Not only my match. I always make the people introduce into tennis, you know, and I would say I’m making that, and for me it’s amazing. I’m really, really happy for that.”

(Getty Images)

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Experience vs legs? It’s not the first time...

In fact, the 16-year age gap between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is the largest for a men’s grand slam semi-final since the 1991 US Open, where a young Jim Courier defeated a veteran Jimmy Connors.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in a bit of a unique position having faced both Djokovic and Alcaraz at grand slams this season. The Greek was beaten in straight sets both times, and was asked about their differences in playing style ahead of this afternoon’s semi-final.

“Well, one has experience; the other one has legs and moves like Speedy Gonzalez, so you have that. One can hit huge, super big shots; and the other one prefers control over anything else, probably control and precision, to apply pressure and just make the opponent move as much as possible.

“I’m not good at predictions, so I’ll stay away from it. But let’s see. Let the best player win.”

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic said his comeback victory over Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals was a “great confidence booster” ahead of facing Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic has been critical of some of his performances so far in Roland Garros but the 22-time grand slam champion has been able to win the big points at the big moments to reach another semi-final in Paris.

“It’s not the first match that I managed to turn things around,” he said. “These kind of wins, you know, I think serve as a great confidence booster mentally, so also physically and emotionally for me. It’s important to win a match where you were losing or you were being down and then you came back and won a match. So especially at the latter stages of a Grand Slam against the top players.

“Now I have a couple of days off, which is two days actually, which is good, I think, to recuperate, recover all the energy, physical energy, as possible, and then give it all on Friday.

“You know, of course it’s a big success. Yeah, I am self-critical but I am also content with the result. I have to be. It’s semi-finals of a Grand Slam, and it’s exactly where I want to be.”

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz produced the performance of the French Open so far as he blew away former Roland Garros finalist and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in three crushing sets in the quarter-finals. Here’s how the Spaniard did it.

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open women’s final will be played by defending champion Iga Swiatek and surprise finalist Karolina Muchova, who stunned Aryna Sabalenka in yesterday’s semi-finals on a dramatic day at Roland Garros.

The unexpected threat to Iga Swiatek’s French Open defence

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz has been stunning so far at the French Open, with his spellbinding attacking tennis and unbelivable winners the reason he goes into this match against the 22-time grand slam champion Djokovic as a 1/2 favourite.

Results so far

1st round: 6-0 6-2 7-5 vs Flavio Cobolli (Q)

2nd round: 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2 vs Taro Daniel

3rd round: 6-1 6-2 6-2 vs Denis Shapovalov (26)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Lorenzo Musetti (17)

Quarters: 6-2 6-1 7-6 vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)

(AP)

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

12:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic has slowly found momentum at Roland Garros with the Serbian often taking his time to find his level so far this tournament. Still, the two-time French Open champion has only dropped one set on his way to the semi-finals, and that provoked his best tennis of the fortnight as he came back to defeat Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

Key to Djokovic’s run has been his record in tiebreaks. The 36-year-old has been dragged into five so far and has only them all comfortably.

Results so far

1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics

3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 Karen Khachanov (11)

French Open LIVE: Djokovic, Alcaraz and the path to a generational clash

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

When the French Open reaches its semi-final stage at Roland Garros, 391 days will have passed since Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic for the first time and gave tennis the shot in the arm it has longed for ever since. As moments of sporting symbolism go, Alcaraz defeating Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on consecutive days on the Madrid clay, aged 18, was as clear as they come, and foreshadowed what happened next: the Spaniard winning his first grand slam at the US Open and finishing the year as the youngest world No 1 in history.

But as everything happened so quickly and Alcaraz’s star rose at an astonishing rate, something else has taken longer to materialise: the rematch.

Over the past year, Djokovic and Alcaraz have circled each other, but with their orbits barely touching. Grand slam titles and the world No 1 ranking have passed between them, but without a second meeting. Alcaraz’s US Open title came as Djokovic was unable to travel to New York, then Djokovic triumphed at the Australian Open while Alcaraz missed out due to injury. Both absences left a void that has been filled by debate: with both players reaching great highs without needing to face each other.

Thankfully, the tennis gods have replied.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and the path to a generational French Open clash

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

12:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic: “I would say since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match, you know, the semifinal against Novak. Myself as well. I really want to play that match.

“Since last year I really wanted to play again against Novak. You know, we both are playing a great level, and as I said before, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. So I’m really looking for that match. I’m gonna enjoy it.

“Of course for me, it’s amazing to make history, you know, playing a semifinal with such a legend like Novak. So it’s gonna be a great match for me.

“I would say the match we played last year doesn’t affect too much to this one. You know, it was one year ago. I would say both learned a lot from that match, so it’s gonna be totally different, and let’s see what happen on Friday.”

(Getty Images)

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: “Well, he carries himself very well. No doubt very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand (smiling).

“He deserves his success, no doubt. He’s working hard, and he very complete player already and only age 20 -- 19, 20?

“So we played only once in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third for him. We haven’t played since. Yeah, you’re right, most of the tournaments this year we were not in the same draw but here we are.

“If it comes to that match, that’s the match that, you know, a lot of people want to see. It’s definitely the biggest challenge for me, you know, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He’s definitely a guy to beat here. I’m looking forward to that.”

French Open LIVE: How to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz

12:17 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open LIVE: What time is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

12:16 , Jamie Braidwood

The match has been scheduled first on Court Philippe Chatrier and is slated to start from 1:45pm BST (UK time) on Friday 9 June.

It will be followed by the second men’s semi-final between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

Good afternoon

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the French Open men’s semi-finals as Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in recent memory.

Djokovic is bidding for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title in Roland Garros but must first defeat the 20-year-old Alcaraz, the sport’s next superstar and current world No 1. This will be the first time Djokovic and Alcaraz have met at a grand slam and in best-of-five sets, with the Spaniard winning their only previous meeting on the Madrid clay over a year ago.

Since then, Alcaraz has gone on to win the US Open title and become the youngest world No 1 in history, all while playing a thrilling, all-out brand of attacking tennis. Defeating Djokovic over best-of-five sets remains one of the toughest challenges in sport, however, and the 36-year-old Serbian will be motivated by surpassing Rafael Nadal by winning a 23rd major title in Paris.

Follow build-up to the big match in today’s live blog.