French Open LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Roland Garros

The French Open continues at Roland Garros as some heavy hitters and much-fancied stars take to the clay for the first time, including women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and No 6 seed Coco Gauff.

In the men’s singles, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune get their campaigns underway, just outside the very biggest of favourites but certainly players capable of springing an upset along the way.

Monday at Roland Garros saw Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie start their bids with first-round victories, while in the women’s singles it was home favourite and No 5 seed Caroline Garcia who made a winning start.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open latest scores and updates

French Open Day 3 order of play

Where can I watch the French Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic sends political message about Kosovo after French Open win

Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff among players in first-round action

French Open Day 3

10:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome to a packed third day of action on the Paris clay, with the players just starting to emerge out into the hot morning sun. Plenty to get excited about today, so let’s get going...

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 3 including Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

09:56 , Luke Baker

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 3

Ukrainian star says ‘rubbish’ talk offers no help to war-torn nation

09:54 , Luke Baker

Elina Svitolina beat Martina Trevisan in the French Open first round on Tuesday, before rounding on the “empty words” being spoken in the sport about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Since last year’s attack on the eastern European nation, a succession of sports stars from Ukraine have attempted to keep raising awareness and support for their home country, but Svitolina wants more than just talk.

“What I found is a lot, I don’t know in a nicer way to say, but a lot of rubbish is happening around the situation where we have to focus on what the main point of what is going on,” Svitolina said after her 6-2 6-2 win.

“A lot of Ukrainian people need help and support and we are focusing on so many things, like empty words, empty things that are not helping the situation.”

More here:

Ukrainian tennis star says ‘rubbish’ talk offers no help to war-torn nation

French Open order of play - day 3

09:46 , Luke Baker

Here’s the action on the main courts today:

Philippe Chatrier

Women’s Singles Round 1: (7) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)

Men’s Singles Round 1: Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra) v (2) Daniil Medvedev (N)

Women’s Singles Round 1: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Cristina Bucsa (Esp)

Men’s Singles Round 1: Gael Monfils (Fra) v Sebastian Baez (Arg)

Suzanne Lenglen

Men’s Singles Round 1: (Q) Elias Ymer (Swe) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)

Women’s Singles Round 1: Rebeka Mansarova (Esp) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA)

Women’s Singles Round 1: (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova (Cze)

Men’s Singles Round 1: Richard Gasquet (Fra) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Simonne Mathieu

Women’s Singles Round 1: (25) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Dianne Parry (Fra)

Men’s Singles Round 1: (22) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Men’s Singles Round 1: (6) Holger Rune (Den) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Women’s Singles Round 1: (18) Victoria Azarenka (N) vs Bianca Andreescu (Can)