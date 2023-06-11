French Open final LIVE: Novak Djokovic bids for grand slam record against Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic can make tennis history in the French Open final as the Serbian takes on Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is a win away from breaking the men’s grand slam record and will become the first man to reach 23 major titles if he beats the fourth seed Ruud. The Norwegian was the runner-up in last year’s Roland Garros final as Rafael Nadal won his 22nd grand slam but Djokovic moved level with victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open and can now go ahead of his great rival for the first time with a third French Open crown.

Djokovic, who is also bidding to become the oldest ever French Open champion at 36, defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the young Spaniard was hit by cramps at the start of the third set. He has won all four previous meetings against Ruud, who has found impressive form once again on the Paris clay after defeating Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev to reach his third grand slam final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Can Djokovic take the record? Follow live updates from the French Open final, below:

French Open final LIVE: Latest Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud updates

How to watch the French Open

Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in the French Open final from 2pm BST

Djokovic bids for men’s record 23rd grand slam title and third French Open

Ruud returns to Roland Garros final aiming for first grand slam victory

Iga Swiatek crowned women’s champion to complete French Open hat-trick

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Casper Ruud - results so far

1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)

2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri

3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen

4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry

Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)

Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic - results so far

1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics

3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)

Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?

11:32 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:00pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.

How to watch the French Open 2023

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

Good morning

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a big day. Novak Djokovic can make tennis history in the French Open final as the Serbian takes on Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is a win away from breaking the men’s grand slam record and will become the first man to reach 23 major titles if he beats the fourth seed Ruud. The Norwegian was the runner-up in last year’s Roland Garros final as Rafael Nadal won his 22nd grand slam but Djokovic moved level with victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open and can now go ahead of his great rival for the first time with a third French Open crown.

Djokovic, who is also bidding to become the oldest ever French Open champion at 36, defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the young Spaniard was hit by cramps at the start of the third set. He has won all four previous meetings against Ruud, who has found impressive form once again on the Paris clay after defeating Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev to reach his third grand slam final.

Can Djokovic take the record? Follow live updates from the French Open final throughout the day in our live blog.