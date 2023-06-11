French Open final LIVE: Novak Djokovic bids for grand slam record against Casper Ruud
Novak Djokovic can make tennis history in the French Open final as the Serbian takes on Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is a win away from breaking the men’s grand slam record and will become the first man to reach 23 major titles if he beats the fourth seed Ruud. The Norwegian was the runner-up in last year’s Roland Garros final as Rafael Nadal won his 22nd grand slam but Djokovic moved level with victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open and can now go ahead of his great rival for the first time with a third French Open crown.
Djokovic, who is also bidding to become the oldest ever French Open champion at 36, defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the young Spaniard was hit by cramps at the start of the third set. He has won all four previous meetings against Ruud, who has found impressive form once again on the Paris clay after defeating Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev to reach his third grand slam final.
Can Djokovic take the record? Follow live updates from the French Open final, below:
How to watch the French Open
Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in the French Open final from 2pm BST
Djokovic bids for men’s record 23rd grand slam title and third French Open
Ruud returns to Roland Garros final aiming for first grand slam victory
Iga Swiatek crowned women’s champion to complete French Open hat-trick
11:35 , Jamie Braidwood
Casper Ruud - results so far
1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)
2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri
3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen
4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry
Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)
Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)
11:33 , Jamie Braidwood
Novak Djokovic - results so far
1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics
3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)
Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?
11:32 , Jamie Braidwood
The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:00pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.
How to watch the French Open 2023
11:31 , Jamie Braidwood
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
Good morning
11:30 , Jamie Braidwood
